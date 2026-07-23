News: Further delays for Dinnington regeneration project as tender fails
By Tom Austen
More delays have been experienced at a long awaited £12m regeneration scheme in a Rotherham town after the council failed to appoint a contractor to carry out the work.
Led by Rotherham Council, the revamp of Dinnington market, originally approved in 2024, includes clearing derelict buildings, creating a new town square, and developing purpose-built commercial units to diversify the local offer.
The council bid for funding for the project in 2022 and eventually secured £11m in Government funding. It aims to improve the outdoor market, pedestrian routes, and public spaces - creating a healthier, safer, and more sustainable environment for residents, visitors, and businesses.
After delays were caused by a lengthy compulsory purchase order (CPO) process, the Government confirmed that the spending on the project can be extended from 2026 to 2028.
An update on the project from the Council reads: "The project has experienced some challenges during the recent tender process, which has unfortunately led to delays in progress. The Council has been working to address these issues and get the project back on track.
"As part of this process, the scheme is currently being re-tendered to ensure the right contractors are appointed to deliver the project."
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Demolition is underway on site and Rothbiz reported earlier this month on the updated plans for the scheme gaining approval.
The next steps involve site hoardings being installed around the site with the demolition of the indoor market expected to begin on site in early autumn, this is dependent on Northern Power Grid diversion works having been completed in advance. This will be delivered separately from the main construction contract.
The main works contract will be re-tendered, followed by the appointment of a contractor to deliver the wider redevelopment scheme.
The £12m redevelopment of the high street will include a new public square with a flexible pack-away market, purpose-built commercial units creating new opportunities for local businesses, and improved pedestrian links between transport hubs and the high street.
The scheme has been designed to include an outdoor market presence in an improved location and environment, one with demountable stalls which is designed to limit the prevalence of anti-social behaviour and provide dedicated welfare and storage facilities.
Images: RMBC / AHR
Led by Rotherham Council, the revamp of Dinnington market, originally approved in 2024, includes clearing derelict buildings, creating a new town square, and developing purpose-built commercial units to diversify the local offer.
The council bid for funding for the project in 2022 and eventually secured £11m in Government funding. It aims to improve the outdoor market, pedestrian routes, and public spaces - creating a healthier, safer, and more sustainable environment for residents, visitors, and businesses.
After delays were caused by a lengthy compulsory purchase order (CPO) process, the Government confirmed that the spending on the project can be extended from 2026 to 2028.
An update on the project from the Council reads: "The project has experienced some challenges during the recent tender process, which has unfortunately led to delays in progress. The Council has been working to address these issues and get the project back on track.
"As part of this process, the scheme is currently being re-tendered to ensure the right contractors are appointed to deliver the project."
Advertisement
Demolition is underway on site and Rothbiz reported earlier this month on the updated plans for the scheme gaining approval.
The next steps involve site hoardings being installed around the site with the demolition of the indoor market expected to begin on site in early autumn, this is dependent on Northern Power Grid diversion works having been completed in advance. This will be delivered separately from the main construction contract.
The main works contract will be re-tendered, followed by the appointment of a contractor to deliver the wider redevelopment scheme.
The £12m redevelopment of the high street will include a new public square with a flexible pack-away market, purpose-built commercial units creating new opportunities for local businesses, and improved pedestrian links between transport hubs and the high street.
The scheme has been designed to include an outdoor market presence in an improved location and environment, one with demountable stalls which is designed to limit the prevalence of anti-social behaviour and provide dedicated welfare and storage facilities.
Images: RMBC / AHR
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