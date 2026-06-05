News: Opening date for Rotherham's new multimillion pound market hall
By Tom Austen
Operators, Rotherham Council, have confirmed an opening date for the new market hall in Rotherham town centre - the first phase of a £46.8m redevelopment project.
Lead contractors on behalf of Rotherham Council, Henry Boot Construction, began enabling works on the Drummond Street site in 2023. Alongside a new modern central library, the redevelopment of the markets is divided into two areas, an outdoor covered market, which is being rebuilt, and an adjacent indoor market, which is being revamped.
The New Market Hall is set to open for business on Friday July 10.
Work will continue on the library and move onto the indoor market. Traders in the current indoor market are expected to move temporarily into the New Market Hall until the revamp is complete.
The existing indoor market will remain open as usual until the move, with the last day of trading on Thursday July 2 to allow traders to relocate to the Market Hall.
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Mark Brown, Dalefarm Foods, Market Trader at Rotherham Market, said: "I’m a butcher in Rotherham Market. I’ve worked in this market since I was 16 years old, on and off for years, and I’ve been here for five or six years now.
“There’s a lot of investment going into Rotherham at this time, and moving into the new Market Hall is something we’re really looking forward to.
“We offer a lovely, fresh product at a good price, and people need to get back into the markets and support local traders.
“We do try to give people a good bargain where we can, and we’ll be putting on a lot of good offers to coax people back into Rotherham, so come down and see us on opening day.
“Let’s build Rotherham back up again."
The entrance to the Market Hall will be on Eastwood Lane (on the Rotherham College side of the building), with access through a new outdoor space where a number of market stalls will be based.
Cllr. John Williams, Rotherham Council’s Cabinet Member for Transport, Jobs and the Local Economy, said: “This move means our traders can continue serving customers locally while improvement works to the current indoor market take place.
“We know how important the market is to Rotherham, both for shoppers and for the businesses who rely on it. The priority has been to keep that offer together, accessible and open throughout.
“The Market Hall provides a town centre location where people will still find the traders they know, supporting them while work continues.”
Rothbiz reported last month on the support being offered to traders during the redevlopment.
To complete the work, Rotherham Council's cabinet recently approved the use of various council funding pots to fill a funding gap following an increase in the total budget from £40.894m to £46.844m.
The paper included a timetable that showed that the library is planned to open later this year with the indoor market completing in Autumn 2027.
Rotherham Markets website
Images: Henry Boot / RMBC
Lead contractors on behalf of Rotherham Council, Henry Boot Construction, began enabling works on the Drummond Street site in 2023. Alongside a new modern central library, the redevelopment of the markets is divided into two areas, an outdoor covered market, which is being rebuilt, and an adjacent indoor market, which is being revamped.
The New Market Hall is set to open for business on Friday July 10.
Work will continue on the library and move onto the indoor market. Traders in the current indoor market are expected to move temporarily into the New Market Hall until the revamp is complete.
The existing indoor market will remain open as usual until the move, with the last day of trading on Thursday July 2 to allow traders to relocate to the Market Hall.
Advertisement
Mark Brown, Dalefarm Foods, Market Trader at Rotherham Market, said: "I’m a butcher in Rotherham Market. I’ve worked in this market since I was 16 years old, on and off for years, and I’ve been here for five or six years now.
“There’s a lot of investment going into Rotherham at this time, and moving into the new Market Hall is something we’re really looking forward to.
“We offer a lovely, fresh product at a good price, and people need to get back into the markets and support local traders.
“We do try to give people a good bargain where we can, and we’ll be putting on a lot of good offers to coax people back into Rotherham, so come down and see us on opening day.
“Let’s build Rotherham back up again."
The entrance to the Market Hall will be on Eastwood Lane (on the Rotherham College side of the building), with access through a new outdoor space where a number of market stalls will be based.
Cllr. John Williams, Rotherham Council’s Cabinet Member for Transport, Jobs and the Local Economy, said: “This move means our traders can continue serving customers locally while improvement works to the current indoor market take place.
“We know how important the market is to Rotherham, both for shoppers and for the businesses who rely on it. The priority has been to keep that offer together, accessible and open throughout.
“The Market Hall provides a town centre location where people will still find the traders they know, supporting them while work continues.”
Rothbiz reported last month on the support being offered to traders during the redevlopment.
To complete the work, Rotherham Council's cabinet recently approved the use of various council funding pots to fill a funding gap following an increase in the total budget from £40.894m to £46.844m.
The paper included a timetable that showed that the library is planned to open later this year with the indoor market completing in Autumn 2027.
Rotherham Markets website
Images: Henry Boot / RMBC
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