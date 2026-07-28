News: Beatson Clark celebrates 275 years of manufacturing in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Historic glass packaging manufacturer Beatson Clark welcomed customers and special guests to its Rotherham site recently to celebrate 275 years of glass packaging manufacturing.
Beatson Clark has been manufacturing glass containers on the same site since it opened in 1751, and it now supplies glass bottles and jars to the food, beverage, healthcare, homeware and personal care sectors across the world.
The company began as a small canalside glassworks, and the Beatson Clark name emerged from a series of partnerships between the Beatson and Clark families for over two centuries. Today, the business is owned by Newship Group, retaining its proud status as an independent, family-run company.
It is the only independent, UK-owned glass container manufacturer, and the oldest glass manufacturer in the country.
Rotherham MP Sarah Champion attended the celebration, which featured tours of the glassworks and spray decoration plant, a chance to experience virtual reality training technology, a nostalgic demonstration of glass blowing, and a display of Beatson Clark memorabilia and products.
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Eddie Pickering, Managing Director of Beatson Clark, said: “Beatson Clark has continued to evolve, embracing innovation and investing in new technologies, processes and skills to meet the changing needs of our customers. That willingness to adapt, while remaining true to our core values, has been fundamental to our success.
He continued: “Most importantly, today is a celebration of our people. I am immensely proud to be part of the Beatson Clark team. Their dedication, expertise and resilience continue to drive our business forward.
“As we celebrate this significant milestone, we do so with gratitude for those who have contributed to our success over the last 275 years and with confidence in what the future holds. We remain committed to building on our proud heritage and ensuring that Beatson Clark continues to thrive for generations to come.”
Sarah Champion, Member of Parliament for Rotherham, said: “Since the earliest days of the industrial revolution, Beatson Clark has been manufacturing glass in Rotherham. Throughout this time they have consistently provided generations of skilled, well paid jobs.
“Through world wars, economic decline, depression and renewal, Beatson Clark has endured, helping to drive our regional economy.
“I’ve just had a fabulous afternoon learning how to make and decorate glass with them. I want Beatson Clark to continue to thrive for another 275 years. It has been my honour to represent them in Parliament to celebrate their achievements and challenge any threats they face.”
Beatson Clark website
Images: Beatson Clark
Beatson Clark has been manufacturing glass containers on the same site since it opened in 1751, and it now supplies glass bottles and jars to the food, beverage, healthcare, homeware and personal care sectors across the world.
The company began as a small canalside glassworks, and the Beatson Clark name emerged from a series of partnerships between the Beatson and Clark families for over two centuries. Today, the business is owned by Newship Group, retaining its proud status as an independent, family-run company.
It is the only independent, UK-owned glass container manufacturer, and the oldest glass manufacturer in the country.
Rotherham MP Sarah Champion attended the celebration, which featured tours of the glassworks and spray decoration plant, a chance to experience virtual reality training technology, a nostalgic demonstration of glass blowing, and a display of Beatson Clark memorabilia and products.
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Eddie Pickering, Managing Director of Beatson Clark, said: “Beatson Clark has continued to evolve, embracing innovation and investing in new technologies, processes and skills to meet the changing needs of our customers. That willingness to adapt, while remaining true to our core values, has been fundamental to our success.
He continued: “Most importantly, today is a celebration of our people. I am immensely proud to be part of the Beatson Clark team. Their dedication, expertise and resilience continue to drive our business forward.
“As we celebrate this significant milestone, we do so with gratitude for those who have contributed to our success over the last 275 years and with confidence in what the future holds. We remain committed to building on our proud heritage and ensuring that Beatson Clark continues to thrive for generations to come.”
Sarah Champion, Member of Parliament for Rotherham, said: “Since the earliest days of the industrial revolution, Beatson Clark has been manufacturing glass in Rotherham. Throughout this time they have consistently provided generations of skilled, well paid jobs.
“Through world wars, economic decline, depression and renewal, Beatson Clark has endured, helping to drive our regional economy.
“I’ve just had a fabulous afternoon learning how to make and decorate glass with them. I want Beatson Clark to continue to thrive for another 275 years. It has been my honour to represent them in Parliament to celebrate their achievements and challenge any threats they face.”
Beatson Clark website
Images: Beatson Clark
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