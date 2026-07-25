News: Huge American restaurant chain planning to open in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Visit Rotherham reports that a vacant restaurant building could be converted into South Yorkshire's first branch of a huge American fast food restaurant chain, if plans for a new drive thru are approved by Rotherham Council.
With more than 3,000 sites, Chick-fil-A, Inc. is the third largest quick-service restaurant company in the United States and is known for its freshly-prepared food, signature hospitality and unique franchise model. Specialising in chicken sandwiches, the chain's menu also includes salads and milkshakes.
Last year the first restaurant opened in Leeds as part of the company’s commitment to open five restaurants in the UK in the first two years and invest more than $100m in the UK in the next ten years.
Visit Rotherham states that a planning application is on its way for a new 4,000 sq ft restaurant at the Cortonwood Retail Park, which is in Rotherham.
Plans are for the change of use of the existing restaurant building (Use Class E) to a drive-thru restaurant (Use Class E / Sui Generis) plus some external alterations and a 300 sq ft extension to the existing unit.
Rothbiz reported last year that the Pizza Hut restaurant at Cortonwood would close after a UK operator of the brand entered administration.
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The plans, drawn up by agents, Lichfields, state that the proposed development represents an opportunity to bring a vacant unit back into use and add that it "incorporates a high-quality design, including retained and cleaned red brick facades, timber effect planks, bronze fascia canopy and glazing. The overall design approach will significantly improve the appearance of the existing unit while also being in-keeping with the retail character of Cortonwood Retail Park."
To facilitate the new drive-thru lane, on-site car parking will be reduced from 17 spaces to six spaces, comprising four standard bays and two accessible bays.
The application states that a proposed Chick-fil-A drive-thru restaurant would create around 80 jobs, with a mixture of full / part time staff.
Applicants have also carried out a Health Impact Assessment (HIA), as required for hot food takeaway proposals in line with Rotherham Council's planning policies.
Chick-fil-A is famous in America for being closed on Sundays. The rule started in 1946 with the founder, Truett Cathy, who was a devout Christian and wanted to give workers a guaranteed day off to rest, spend time with family, or go to church.
Chick-fil-A website
Images: Chick-fil-A / Google Maps
With more than 3,000 sites, Chick-fil-A, Inc. is the third largest quick-service restaurant company in the United States and is known for its freshly-prepared food, signature hospitality and unique franchise model. Specialising in chicken sandwiches, the chain's menu also includes salads and milkshakes.
Last year the first restaurant opened in Leeds as part of the company’s commitment to open five restaurants in the UK in the first two years and invest more than $100m in the UK in the next ten years.
Visit Rotherham states that a planning application is on its way for a new 4,000 sq ft restaurant at the Cortonwood Retail Park, which is in Rotherham.
Plans are for the change of use of the existing restaurant building (Use Class E) to a drive-thru restaurant (Use Class E / Sui Generis) plus some external alterations and a 300 sq ft extension to the existing unit.
Rothbiz reported last year that the Pizza Hut restaurant at Cortonwood would close after a UK operator of the brand entered administration.
Advertisement
The plans, drawn up by agents, Lichfields, state that the proposed development represents an opportunity to bring a vacant unit back into use and add that it "incorporates a high-quality design, including retained and cleaned red brick facades, timber effect planks, bronze fascia canopy and glazing. The overall design approach will significantly improve the appearance of the existing unit while also being in-keeping with the retail character of Cortonwood Retail Park."
To facilitate the new drive-thru lane, on-site car parking will be reduced from 17 spaces to six spaces, comprising four standard bays and two accessible bays.
The application states that a proposed Chick-fil-A drive-thru restaurant would create around 80 jobs, with a mixture of full / part time staff.
Applicants have also carried out a Health Impact Assessment (HIA), as required for hot food takeaway proposals in line with Rotherham Council's planning policies.
Chick-fil-A is famous in America for being closed on Sundays. The rule started in 1946 with the founder, Truett Cathy, who was a devout Christian and wanted to give workers a guaranteed day off to rest, spend time with family, or go to church.
Chick-fil-A website
Images: Chick-fil-A / Google Maps
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