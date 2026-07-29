News: New NED at SBD
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based SBD Apparel has appointed a former Olympian to the board as a Non-Executive Director.
SBD Apparel is already the global market leader in strength sports apparel, clothing and accessories worldwide. The company, which counts elite strength and fitness athletes across the world amongst its growing client base, as well as being synonymous with the World’s Strongest Man Competition, successfully opened a new manufacturing hub at Rotherham’s Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in 2022.
The move to new 100,000 sq ft premises was part of a desire to boost exports. The company now sells in markets including Australia, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Germany, Spain, Italy, Norway and Iceland.
Don William brings more than 35 years of experience in professional services and business advisory, having held senior partner roles at both KPMG and BDO. His expertise in strategy, governance, financial oversight and business growth will further strengthen SBD as we continue to expand internationally and invest in the future of the business.
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Simon Clegg CBE, SBD Group Chairman said: "As one of the country’s leading Retail Partners at both BDO and subsequently KPMG, Don brings immense skill sets and experience which will support the further growth of our business at this exciting time. Don’s additional sporting credentials as a former Olympic hockey player provides an empathy with high performance sport which is so central to our brand."
Don Williams, Non-Executive Director at SBD, added: "I am delighted to join the Board of SBD Group. SBD has built a world-class reputation within strength sports through innovation, quality and an unwavering commitment to athletes. The business has exciting opportunities ahead and I look forward to supporting the leadership team as it continues its growth journey."
Don is a former Great Britain and England hockey player with over 120 caps who represented GB in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.
SBD Apparel website
Images: RCK
SBD Apparel is already the global market leader in strength sports apparel, clothing and accessories worldwide. The company, which counts elite strength and fitness athletes across the world amongst its growing client base, as well as being synonymous with the World’s Strongest Man Competition, successfully opened a new manufacturing hub at Rotherham’s Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in 2022.
The move to new 100,000 sq ft premises was part of a desire to boost exports. The company now sells in markets including Australia, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Germany, Spain, Italy, Norway and Iceland.
Don William brings more than 35 years of experience in professional services and business advisory, having held senior partner roles at both KPMG and BDO. His expertise in strategy, governance, financial oversight and business growth will further strengthen SBD as we continue to expand internationally and invest in the future of the business.
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Simon Clegg CBE, SBD Group Chairman said: "As one of the country’s leading Retail Partners at both BDO and subsequently KPMG, Don brings immense skill sets and experience which will support the further growth of our business at this exciting time. Don’s additional sporting credentials as a former Olympic hockey player provides an empathy with high performance sport which is so central to our brand."
Don Williams, Non-Executive Director at SBD, added: "I am delighted to join the Board of SBD Group. SBD has built a world-class reputation within strength sports through innovation, quality and an unwavering commitment to athletes. The business has exciting opportunities ahead and I look forward to supporting the leadership team as it continues its growth journey."
Don is a former Great Britain and England hockey player with over 120 caps who represented GB in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.
SBD Apparel website
Images: RCK
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