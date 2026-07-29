News: Development partner search for massive Rotherham greenbelt scheme
By Tom Austen
Landowners are looking for a partner to deliver a proposed 2,000 home development on former greenbelt land in Rotherham, ten years after a previous search was discussed.
The vision is to create a "well-connected 21st century garden community" at Bassingthorpe Farm.
A Bassingthorpe Farm Supplementary Planning Document (SPD) was signed off by the Council's cabinet last year that provided detailed guidance to developers when preparing planning applications, to help bring forward development of the site in a way that meets the Council’s objectives.
A formal tender process is now underway with landowners, Rotherham Council and the Fitzwilliam Wentworth Estate, "seeking to identify and appoint a strategic development partner in connection with the planning, servicing, delivery and/or facilitation of the phased development of land at Bassingthorpe Farm, Rotherham."
As part of the Local Plan core strategy that was adopted in 2014, the 215 hectare area close to Rotherham town centre was controversially removed from the Green Belt and designated as a Strategic Allocation and the main location for new housing, employment and retail growth.
Around 57 hectares (26%) of the site is under Rotherham Council's ownership and the Council has been leading on the proposals for a number of years, working collaboratively with major landowner, Fitzwilliam (Wentworth) Estates (FWE), on how to bring forward the project.
The allocation was for around 2,400 new homes, a primary school, a local centre, employment land and commercial opportunities. Work has been carried out to detail just where development platforms, new roads, the school and flood preventing reservoirs could be located.
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Regarding employment uses, the framework plan shows proposed employment uses on a dedicated site to the eastern edge of the allocation area. Development here could be integrated with the existing employment area at Mangham Road and would benefit from access from Greasbrough Road. Land to the west of Carr Hill, to the north of the recycling centre is also proposed for employment uses.
Tender documents state: "The procurement in intended to identify a strategic development partner capable of:
- working collaboratively with the landowners to optimise viability, deliverability and value;
- promoting and securing a comprehensive and deliverable planning strategy;
- coordinating and/or delivering enabling and strategic infrastructure;
- facilitating phased development delivery, including potential onward parcel disposals to housebuilders or other delivery structures; and
- supporting long-term stewardship and delivery objectives."
The precise commercial and contractual structure through which the development will ultimately be delivered has not yet been determined and the council says that this may include elements of development agreement, land disposal, phased land drawdown and related agreements.
The selected strategic development partner is expected to assume substantial development, delivery, market and implementation risk associated with the project.
Back in 2016, Council Commissioners were asked to approve the appointment of a "Promotion Partner" to bring skills and funding to facilitate the delivery of the site. Other options were considerd, such as selling Council-owned sites on the open market, to direct development between the landowners. In 2018, the authority was considering utilising a "Bare Trust" to pool its land together with that of other landowners in order to progress development.
Alongside the masterplan, the Bassingthorpe site was identified to spearhead the government's historic £39 billion Social and Affordable Homes Programme. For South Yorkshire, a indicative spend, subject to suitable bids, has been set out at £700m with Bassingthorpe Farm and Rotherham town centre sites put forward for Rotherham.
Images: RMBC / HYAS / Google Maps
The vision is to create a "well-connected 21st century garden community" at Bassingthorpe Farm.
A Bassingthorpe Farm Supplementary Planning Document (SPD) was signed off by the Council's cabinet last year that provided detailed guidance to developers when preparing planning applications, to help bring forward development of the site in a way that meets the Council’s objectives.
A formal tender process is now underway with landowners, Rotherham Council and the Fitzwilliam Wentworth Estate, "seeking to identify and appoint a strategic development partner in connection with the planning, servicing, delivery and/or facilitation of the phased development of land at Bassingthorpe Farm, Rotherham."
As part of the Local Plan core strategy that was adopted in 2014, the 215 hectare area close to Rotherham town centre was controversially removed from the Green Belt and designated as a Strategic Allocation and the main location for new housing, employment and retail growth.
Around 57 hectares (26%) of the site is under Rotherham Council's ownership and the Council has been leading on the proposals for a number of years, working collaboratively with major landowner, Fitzwilliam (Wentworth) Estates (FWE), on how to bring forward the project.
The allocation was for around 2,400 new homes, a primary school, a local centre, employment land and commercial opportunities. Work has been carried out to detail just where development platforms, new roads, the school and flood preventing reservoirs could be located.
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Regarding employment uses, the framework plan shows proposed employment uses on a dedicated site to the eastern edge of the allocation area. Development here could be integrated with the existing employment area at Mangham Road and would benefit from access from Greasbrough Road. Land to the west of Carr Hill, to the north of the recycling centre is also proposed for employment uses.
Tender documents state: "The procurement in intended to identify a strategic development partner capable of:
- working collaboratively with the landowners to optimise viability, deliverability and value;
- promoting and securing a comprehensive and deliverable planning strategy;
- coordinating and/or delivering enabling and strategic infrastructure;
- facilitating phased development delivery, including potential onward parcel disposals to housebuilders or other delivery structures; and
- supporting long-term stewardship and delivery objectives."
The precise commercial and contractual structure through which the development will ultimately be delivered has not yet been determined and the council says that this may include elements of development agreement, land disposal, phased land drawdown and related agreements.
The selected strategic development partner is expected to assume substantial development, delivery, market and implementation risk associated with the project.
Back in 2016, Council Commissioners were asked to approve the appointment of a "Promotion Partner" to bring skills and funding to facilitate the delivery of the site. Other options were considerd, such as selling Council-owned sites on the open market, to direct development between the landowners. In 2018, the authority was considering utilising a "Bare Trust" to pool its land together with that of other landowners in order to progress development.
Alongside the masterplan, the Bassingthorpe site was identified to spearhead the government's historic £39 billion Social and Affordable Homes Programme. For South Yorkshire, a indicative spend, subject to suitable bids, has been set out at £700m with Bassingthorpe Farm and Rotherham town centre sites put forward for Rotherham.
Images: RMBC / HYAS / Google Maps
2 comments:
Let's hope they can't find one.
This should NEVER be allowed to happen.
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