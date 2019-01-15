News: More Council land heading to market
By Tom Austen
A large plot of land where a housing development is stalled is set to be sold off on the open market by Rotherham Council.
Two key brownfield sites at Chesterhill Avenue and Whinney Hill in Thrybergh are being discussed this week after a previous scheme with partners Keepmoat (know part of ENGIE) failed to materialise.
The development agreement with Keepmoat commenced in May 2014, and stated a longstop date of 36 months from the agreement date. A start on site was not achieved within the agreed period and the legal agreement ended in 2017.
The Council's cabinet is being asked this week to approve the disposal of the land on the open market. Chesterhill Avenue will be marketed separately from Whinney Hill and both together could be used to deliver around 240 homes.
A Council report states: "It is essential that work starts as soon as possible as local communities are understandably frustrated at the lack of visible progress over the past five years, and the antisocial behaviour that has been attracted by these large, vacant sites."
The authority has discounted developing the sites itself and restarting the procurement process for a partner. Selling the land is said to be the most expedient route and a number of organisations have informally approached the Council already.
Given historic delays, contracts are set to contain a buy-back clause and be conditional upon planning permission, to mitigate the risk of developers "land-banking" the sites.
At the same meeting, Rotherham Council is also pressing ahead with plans to dispose of a number of other surplus sites including former nursing homes and children's homes.
RMBC website
Images: Google Maps
RMBC website
Images: Google Maps
