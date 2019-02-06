News: Housing plan for former Rotherham training centre
By Tom Austen
Plans have been revealed for a site in Rotherham where the former council buildings have been destroyed by fire.
Rothbiz reported on the large 2017 fire at the former Millside centre in Dalton where investigators were unable to determine if it was started deliberately.
Now a planning application has been submitted for the site of the former learning and development centre, which was sold off by Rotherham Council.
The proposal from applicant, Mr Tufail, is to demolish the fire-damaged centre and re-use the site for 20, 3-bed houses and 12, 2-bed apartments with a total of 55 parking spaces and the apartment block is set to be three storeys.
A Mews Court access is proposed which utilises the existing access point. The existing bus stop on Doncaster Road may need to be relocated.
The site is allocated for residential use in the Rotherham Local Plan. 25% of the development would be required to be affordable housing as this standard is required on all schemes of 15 units and over. A housing association or the Council could purchase the units at less than market rate.
The freehold of the site, which includes former school buildings, went up for sale at auction in January 2017. Totaling 1.46 acres, the site includes buildings with a footprint of approximately 10,000 sq ft and comprised predominantly single storey brick buildings with interlocking pitched tiled roofs.
Auctioneers, Mark Jenkinson & Son, sold the lot for £175,000 in 2017.
Images: Peak Environmental Solutions
