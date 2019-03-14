News: Burgess Commercial becomes chamber patron





Founded in January 2009 by Paul Burgess and Neil Keally at the height of the global financial crisis, the experienced surveyors drew on their extensive knowledge of the commercial property market to provide a comprehensive range of commercial property services including overseeing sales, leases, property management, rent reviews and valuations, aimed specifically at the South Yorkshire market.



Today, Burgess Commercial boasts a client base spanning across the UK and is responsible for managing a range of business parks throughout the Rotherham Borough. The company handles approximately 75% of all commercial property transactions within the Rotherham Borough.



Over the past decade the company has been responsible for brokering some key property deals within the Borough, including securing the vital land needed to secure Rotherham United's return to their home town and the creation of the New York Stadium.



Neil Keally, director at Burgess Commercial (pictured, left), said: "At the time we launched the business, the property bubble had well and truly burst, the banks were being bailed out and Britain was facing its most serious recession since the 1930s. We knew from the outset that it was a difficult time to launch a new business, but throughout our business journey we've worked closely with the Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber and felt we were well positioned to help others access specialist commercial property advice. We are looking forward to working with clients old and new as we continue to grow our business model.



"Today, Rotherham's economy is outperforming many other areas of the Sheffield city region and the UK. I would like to think that we have played a small part in that success story by helping business owners access the vital premises needed to fuel their growth aspirations. We felt becoming a Patron of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber was a fitting way of celebrating the tenth anniversary of our business."



Shane Young, membership manager at Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber (pictured, right), added: "For the past decade Burgess Commercial has played a key role in contributing to the local economy and becoming a Chamber Patron is a reflection of the commitment the company has made towards investing in and supporting the local economy.



"The company has played an active role in Chamber activities since it first opened for business and as a member of our representation council, Neil has drawn on his wealth of knowledge and expertise to support others by helping business owners source the right premises at the right time."



Burgess Commercial is the second Patron to join Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber this year and the number of our patrons has increased to 18.



Rotherham's only chartered surveying practice to deal exclusively with commercial property is celebrating 10 years in business by becoming a patron of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber – the highest level of membership available.