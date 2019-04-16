News: Plans progress for massive expansion of AMP
By Tom Austen
Plans are being updated for a further 430,500 sq ft of commercial space on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham.
Rothbiz reported last year that landowner and developer, Harworth Group, had secured outline permission that would provide consent for around 35 acres of land to be used for flexible high quality business, manufacturing and office floorspace.
The UK's premier advanced manufacturing park is at Waverley, Yorkshire's largest ever brownfield mixed-use development at 740 acres. Consent has been given for 2.1m sq ft of commercial space and just under 1.5m sq ft has been built, delivering 1,500 skilled jobs.
The remaining 15 hectares of the former mining site have been prepared for commercial development. The remaining undeveloped plots will provide further high-quality business, manufacturing and ancillary office floorspace.
The latest phases will see the continuation of the successful R-Evolution development and the introduction of a new scheme called AMPlify.
There is the potential for over 2,000 new jobs to be created through the development of the remaining land. Three times as many people are now employed at the AMP than were employed at Orgreave Coking Works when it closed in 1990.
New companies will be able to move in alongside the likes of McLaren, Rolls-Royce and the multi-million pound research facilities of the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC).
