News: Plans progress for massive expansion of AMP

Images: Harworth Group

The masterplan shows a range of units to the South and East of the £50m Mclaren Composites Technology Centre (MCTC). Three units and a new service road are set to be created on unused land between the existing AMP and the Parkway.The latest application provides details to address the conditions of last year's approved plans and covers materials and appearance, access and tree planting.The applicants are hoping to amend the conditions so that sub areas covered in the outline permission can be delivered separately over a longer time period.Agents for the AMP are Knight Frank and Gent Visick.