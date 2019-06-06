News: New sports bar planned in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
A unit in one of the borough's most iconic buildings could be converted into a sports bar under new plans submitted to Rotherham Council.
Currently vacant, and most recently in use as the Whistle Stop Sweet Shop, Sheffield-based startup, Sports Box Bars Ltd, wants planning permission to convert a 1,400 sq ft unit in the Imperial Buildings in Rotherham town centre into a drinking establishment.
The restored Victorian, Grade II listed, Imperial Building was sold in a multimillion pound deal at the start of 2019.
It includes period glass shop frontages and internal galleries that complement the conservation area setting next to Rotherham Minster. 19 residential apartments were created on the upper floors.
The plans are from local events organisers and promoters, Brett Slater and Dean Edwards along with Paul Stray, and show how a new bar with tables and seating can be accommodated in Unit 1. A new disabled toilet on the ground floor is in the plans along with new toilets in the building's basement.
The newly formed company will also need to secure listed building consent in order to make small alterations to the signage and carry out plans to use part of Church Street for outside seating. Internal TV screens will also face outwards joined by new external speakers, although external sound would cease at 11pm.
A premises licence has been applied for to provide opening hours of 10am to 2am. It highlights that, as well as music, the venue would be able to host indoor sporting events and boxing or wrestling entertainment.
If the plans are approved, the micro sports bar is set to open in August.
Further along the High Street, work is taking place to return one of Rotherham's oldest buildings into the Three Cranes Inn. Also set to open this summer, the plan is to create a traditional English pub with a core range of lagers, beers and ciders as well as craft ales and beers.
Images: Google Maps
