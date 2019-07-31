News: Rotherham colliery regeneration reaches final stages
By Tom Austen
A number of commercial developments are underway as the site of the Dinnington Colliery in Rotherham nears total transformation.
St Paul's Developments plc and The Homes and Communities Agency (now Homes England) completed a development agreement in 2014 to bring the second phase of the former Dinnington Colliery site forward for development after the success of Phase 1 which was developed and sold off in the mid to late 2000's by the then regional development agency, Yorkshire Forward.
Land sales for the remaining 35 acres were completed earlier this year and now construction work is well underway.
Local developer EV Waddington is on site with an initial phase of development at 31 East constructing seven industrial and warehouse units ready for occupation in late 2019, ranging in size from 4,700 – 28,500 sq ft with agreed plans for a further phases. Knight Frank are marketing them to let.
Also on site are Trebor Developments, working in conjunction with its partner Hillwood, on its 78,558 sq ft Atomic project. This is being marketed by Knight Frank, CPP and CBRE, to provide a quality logistics/distribution or manufacturing base.
Selected contractor, MCS Group Limited, is building a single speculative B2/B8 manufacturing or logistics warehouse with ancillary office space at first floor and associated yard, parking, roadways, landscape and amenities on the five-acre site. The unit will be ready for occupation in December 2019.
Luxembourg-based United Caps, a European leader in the development, production and sale of plastic caps and closures, is investing around €20m in a new production facility which will initially be 54,000 sq ft, with an option to expand to 215,000 sq ft as business growth demands.
Advertisement
Rebecca Schofield, partner and head of the Yorkshire Industrial team at Knight Frank, said: "The area in the south of the borough has become a proven business location, already home to companies including Macalloy, Johnston Press and Quartzelec.
"The projects on 31 East are both based around construction of quality, speculative industrial units on the prominent site which is located near Junction 31 of the M1.
"When fully developed the 31 East site will accommodate a mix of over 450,000 sq ft of manufacturing, industrial and warehouse space. The vast majority will be constructed speculatively and represents a huge private sector investment in the area.
"This type of quality industrial accommodation will meet local and regional occupier needs and we are already talking to a number of potential occupiers."
Cllr. Denise Lelliott, Cabinet Member of Jobs and the Local Economy at Rotherham Council, added: "This is another excellent example of a former pit site delivering regeneration, following world-leading auctioneers Ritchie Bros recent investment in the nearby Maltby Colliery site. We know there is a market out there for high-quality commercial property. The completed units will be let to inward investors or expanding local companies, which will support business growth in the borough and provide high-value lasting employment for residents."
The sinking of Dinnington Colliery began in 1902 and coal started to be raised in 1905. By 1911 the colliery was providing employment for 2,000 people. It closed in 1992 resulting in 1,000 job losses. The HCA estimated that a regenerated site could create 2,400 new jobs.
Knight Frank website
Images: Knigh Frank
St Paul's Developments plc and The Homes and Communities Agency (now Homes England) completed a development agreement in 2014 to bring the second phase of the former Dinnington Colliery site forward for development after the success of Phase 1 which was developed and sold off in the mid to late 2000's by the then regional development agency, Yorkshire Forward.
Land sales for the remaining 35 acres were completed earlier this year and now construction work is well underway.
Local developer EV Waddington is on site with an initial phase of development at 31 East constructing seven industrial and warehouse units ready for occupation in late 2019, ranging in size from 4,700 – 28,500 sq ft with agreed plans for a further phases. Knight Frank are marketing them to let.
Also on site are Trebor Developments, working in conjunction with its partner Hillwood, on its 78,558 sq ft Atomic project. This is being marketed by Knight Frank, CPP and CBRE, to provide a quality logistics/distribution or manufacturing base.
Selected contractor, MCS Group Limited, is building a single speculative B2/B8 manufacturing or logistics warehouse with ancillary office space at first floor and associated yard, parking, roadways, landscape and amenities on the five-acre site. The unit will be ready for occupation in December 2019.
Luxembourg-based United Caps, a European leader in the development, production and sale of plastic caps and closures, is investing around €20m in a new production facility which will initially be 54,000 sq ft, with an option to expand to 215,000 sq ft as business growth demands.
Advertisement
Rebecca Schofield, partner and head of the Yorkshire Industrial team at Knight Frank, said: "The area in the south of the borough has become a proven business location, already home to companies including Macalloy, Johnston Press and Quartzelec.
"The projects on 31 East are both based around construction of quality, speculative industrial units on the prominent site which is located near Junction 31 of the M1.
"When fully developed the 31 East site will accommodate a mix of over 450,000 sq ft of manufacturing, industrial and warehouse space. The vast majority will be constructed speculatively and represents a huge private sector investment in the area.
"This type of quality industrial accommodation will meet local and regional occupier needs and we are already talking to a number of potential occupiers."
Cllr. Denise Lelliott, Cabinet Member of Jobs and the Local Economy at Rotherham Council, added: "This is another excellent example of a former pit site delivering regeneration, following world-leading auctioneers Ritchie Bros recent investment in the nearby Maltby Colliery site. We know there is a market out there for high-quality commercial property. The completed units will be let to inward investors or expanding local companies, which will support business growth in the borough and provide high-value lasting employment for residents."
The sinking of Dinnington Colliery began in 1902 and coal started to be raised in 1905. By 1911 the colliery was providing employment for 2,000 people. It closed in 1992 resulting in 1,000 job losses. The HCA estimated that a regenerated site could create 2,400 new jobs.
Knight Frank website
Images: Knigh Frank
0 comments:
Post a Comment