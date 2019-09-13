News: Contractor confirmed for Forge Island flood works
By Tom Austen
A contractor has been appointed to implement the key the flood defence works at Forge Island in Rotherham town centre.
Muse Developments was chosen as Rotherham Council's preferred partner for the site with a proposal that includes a cinema, food and drink outlets and a hotel. The leisure facilities will be set within an attractive public space and will include a new pedestrian bridge connecting to the rest of the town centre.
But before work can begin, multimillion pound flood defence works need to be carried out.
Ten tender submissions were received and following tender clarification, due diligence and moderation exercises, Eric Wright Civil Engineering Ltd were deemed to have submitted the most economically advantageous tender response.
The contract is worth some £2.59m.
Advertisement
Plans have already been approved for Rotherham Council's flood defence scheme which includes 3.75 metre high retaining walls and a new flood gate. A terraced amphitheatre and improved canal path are set to enhance the new waterside destination.
The cinema development will be built on a podium to lift the area out of the flood plain with parking underneath.
With a stepped amphitheatre beside Rotherham Lock, a wall will be added along the route of the old court buildings with extensive public realm improvements comprising hard and soft landscaping and resurfaced footways. Floodgates will also be added at Bridge Street and Main Street.
An update to the Council's cabinet states that some work has been delayed: "The phase 2 canal barrier works will now take place in 2020/21. The Canal and Rivers Trust will only permit works on the canal during the winter months and require twelve months' notice on final design and schedule of works.
"Work will now continue to progress the delivery of the scheme, including the preparation of detailed designs, to support a planning application to be submitted later in the year."
Rothbiz reported in July that Rotherham Council had signed a detailed agreement for lease with Muse.
Forge Island website
Images: Google Maps
Muse Developments was chosen as Rotherham Council's preferred partner for the site with a proposal that includes a cinema, food and drink outlets and a hotel. The leisure facilities will be set within an attractive public space and will include a new pedestrian bridge connecting to the rest of the town centre.
But before work can begin, multimillion pound flood defence works need to be carried out.
Ten tender submissions were received and following tender clarification, due diligence and moderation exercises, Eric Wright Civil Engineering Ltd were deemed to have submitted the most economically advantageous tender response.
The contract is worth some £2.59m.
Advertisement
Plans have already been approved for Rotherham Council's flood defence scheme which includes 3.75 metre high retaining walls and a new flood gate. A terraced amphitheatre and improved canal path are set to enhance the new waterside destination.
The cinema development will be built on a podium to lift the area out of the flood plain with parking underneath.
With a stepped amphitheatre beside Rotherham Lock, a wall will be added along the route of the old court buildings with extensive public realm improvements comprising hard and soft landscaping and resurfaced footways. Floodgates will also be added at Bridge Street and Main Street.
An update to the Council's cabinet states that some work has been delayed: "The phase 2 canal barrier works will now take place in 2020/21. The Canal and Rivers Trust will only permit works on the canal during the winter months and require twelve months' notice on final design and schedule of works.
"Work will now continue to progress the delivery of the scheme, including the preparation of detailed designs, to support a planning application to be submitted later in the year."
Rothbiz reported in July that Rotherham Council had signed a detailed agreement for lease with Muse.
Forge Island website
Images: Google Maps
0 comments:
Post a Comment