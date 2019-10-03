News: FGS welcomes nine new apprentices





The firm specialises in conception, engineering and installation of glazed façades and building envelopes. It rebranded from Sologlas in 2012 and brought together three separate operating divisions into its 65,000 sq ft premises at Manvers in Rotherham in 2011.



The successful candidates were put through their paces in a series of tests and interviews to secure their new roles. Having completed an induction, the new apprentices have now started theoretical and practical work within their departments across the business.



Amongst those joining the business are Corey Clapton and Declan Cavnor who have been appointed as Apprentice Estimators in the Major Projects team. Also joining the Major Projects team are Declan Sorby and Ryan Frost who start as Apprentice Designers, and Lynden Rocchicciolli who has been appointed as an Apprentice Quantity Surveyor.



Corporate Services welcomes Imogen Roadhouse in the role of Apprentice Corporate Services Administrator and Declan Fielding starts with the Health and Safety team as an Apprentice EHS Coordinator. Brooke Goddard takes the role of Apprentice Financial Accountant and working in Regional Projects as an Apprentice Quantity Surveyor is Mitchell Langton.



Advertisement The firm specialises in conception, engineering and installation of glazed façades and building envelopes. It rebranded from Sologlas in 2012 and brought together three separate operating divisions into its 65,000 sq ft premises at Manvers in Rotherham in 2011.The successful candidates were put through their paces in a series of tests and interviews to secure their new roles. Having completed an induction, the new apprentices have now started theoretical and practical work within their departments across the business.Amongst those joining the business are Corey Clapton and Declan Cavnor who have been appointed as Apprentice Estimators in the Major Projects team. Also joining the Major Projects team are Declan Sorby and Ryan Frost who start as Apprentice Designers, and Lynden Rocchicciolli who has been appointed as an Apprentice Quantity Surveyor.Corporate Services welcomes Imogen Roadhouse in the role of Apprentice Corporate Services Administrator and Declan Fielding starts with the Health and Safety team as an Apprentice EHS Coordinator. Brooke Goddard takes the role of Apprentice Financial Accountant and working in Regional Projects as an Apprentice Quantity Surveyor is Mitchell Langton.

The FGS Apprenticeships range between eighteen months to three years in duration and involve a combination of job shadowing, on the job training and days at college. FGS has produced a bespoke training plan which is relevant to the individual roles and which supports the apprentice's qualification.



Craig McGilvray, chief executive officer at FGS, said: "It's fantastic to welcome all of our new apprentices to the company. I'm very excited to see them grow as people and learn the skills that can help them move forwards within the business. Our partnership with Doncaster College is very important for FGS and something that we look to build upon in the coming years.



"There are well documented skills shortages within the construction industry, and we are making the commitment to encourage people to start their career in industry. We will provide support through our experienced teams who will train the apprentices in skills that are greatly needed in the industry. FGS is the perfect place to learn as we have experienced, skilled staff who work every level of the industry and a great deal of knowledge to share."



FGS website



Images: FGS The FGS Apprenticeships range between eighteen months to three years in duration and involve a combination of job shadowing, on the job training and days at college. FGS has produced a bespoke training plan which is relevant to the individual roles and which supports the apprentice's qualification.Craig McGilvray, chief executive officer at FGS, said: "It's fantastic to welcome all of our new apprentices to the company. I'm very excited to see them grow as people and learn the skills that can help them move forwards within the business. Our partnership with Doncaster College is very important for FGS and something that we look to build upon in the coming years."There are well documented skills shortages within the construction industry, and we are making the commitment to encourage people to start their career in industry. We will provide support through our experienced teams who will train the apprentices in skills that are greatly needed in the industry. FGS is the perfect place to learn as we have experienced, skilled staff who work every level of the industry and a great deal of knowledge to share."

Rotherham-based Façade & Glazing Solutions (FGS) has welcomed nine new apprentices to the company following the launch of its new apprenticeship scheme which has been developed in partnership with Doncaster College.