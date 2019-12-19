News: Rotherham Council's proposals to brighten town centre streets





Following consultation, the designs from PWP Design consultants are going before the Council's cabinet for approval next week.



A report to the cabinet explains that the works are set to be funded from the £17m pot that the Council set aside to support capital investments in the town centre. Central funding could also come from the Government's Future High Streets Fund and Transforming Cities Fund.



A total cost for the improvements has not been made public as the works will need to go out to tender.



The draft states that the key design principles include:



• Reducing clutter and creating more flexible, accessible spaces.

• Improving infrastructure and functionality for the street markets.

• Simplifying the paving and introducing high quality, modern furniture and lighting.

• Introducing a wider range of seating opportunities.

• Creating opportunities for technology, such as Wifi and phone charging.

• Opening up views of the Minster.

• Adding a new layer of interest through pop up features and catenary lighting. These help with wayfinding, branding and introduce opportunities for art, performance, play and planting.



On Bridgegate, the seating area and planters outside the former Rhinoceros pub are set to be removed, "decluttering" the street, opening up views of the Minster and addressing issues of antisocial behaviour.



For Howard Street, between the bus station and the markets, the design aims to reduce clutter, highlight the Old Town Hall and improve its ability to accommodate market stalls.



Effingham Street improvements all support the space for market stalls that are used during the popular street markets.



Extending short stay parking along College Street towards All Saints Square is also proposed.



The report states that "Phase 1 Streets offer the opportunity to; create a cohesive, modern, high quality public realm that can be rolled out throughout the town centre; improve the visitor experience, access and increase activity, events and footfall to support local businesses; improve connections to key destinations such as Forge Island, Rotherham Market, Rotherham Interchange and the Minster."



