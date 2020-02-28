News: Rotherham pub plans passed
By Tom Austen
Plans have been approved to enable an old established pub in the heart of Brampton en le Morthern in Rotherham to rise again.
Rothbiz reported last month that The Rising Deer had been closed for over 12 years but new proposals had been drawn up that would see the village pub reopen with a new extension to the existing building.
The plans were submitted on behalf of Mr I Wild, an established publican with experience of running The Robin Hood pub at Aughton and planners have recently given their approval.
The site is in the conservation area of Brampton en le Morthen and the plans focus on retaining and re-furbishing the current historic building. At the rear, the extension that houses the storage and toilet areas would be demolished and replaced with a two storey building that would take architectural reference and design from the original main building.
The extension is required as the pub in its present state and size does not allow for a viable business. The increase in trade area should create a traditional drinkers pub and a dining area.
Rotherham Council said that it had received four representations all in support of the application from local residents and a representation in support of the proposals from the Brampton-en-le-Morthen Village Association.
On granting approval, planners explained: "The proposed extensions would together represent an overall increase in volume from the original building of 64%. The Council’s Policies and Guidance normally restrict extensions to buildings in the Green Belt to a maximum volume increase of 33%. As such, the proposed development represents inappropriate development in the Green Belt. In terms of the impact on openness of the Green Belt.
"In view of the above, very special circumstances need to be provided to justify the harm caused by way of the inappropriate development."
Those special circumstances approved by the Council include bringing the pub into use and providing a hub for the local community. Planners also acknowledge that the proposed extension would allow for up to 40 diners as well as a separate drinking area along with a kitchen and customer toilets, making the pub a viable prospect.
Planners conclude: "It is noted that the public house has been closed since 2008 and is the only public house in the village. It is considered that it's re-opening would only be of a benefit to the village and provide a valuable community facility for the local residents.
"As such, it is considered that the proposed extensions whilst representing a 64% increase in volume over the original building, it is not excessive in terms of bringing the premises up to a modern standard. Indeed, it is considered that the extensions are essential to make the public house into a viable modern business."
Images: Google Maps
