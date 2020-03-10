News: Horbury's Skills Bank boost
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based Horbury Group is investing in its staff after successfully applying to a regional skills scheme that helps employers boost productivity.
With its headquarters in the Moorgate area, Horbury Group combines a number of subsidiaries that specialise in areas including joinery, ceilings, dry lining and health and safety training.
The company is running a bespoke management development programme part funded by Sheffield City Region Skills Bank.
So far, 38 staff have completed one or more modules on a training programme that is managed and delivered by The Sheffield College. The course module subjects include leadership and management, communication and interpersonal skills and time management.
Noel Taylor, Head of Quality and Learning at Horbury Group (pictured, left), said: "Keeping pace with business demands can be a tough ask for any manager. We are confident that the programme has enabled our staff to reflect on their managerial style and enhanced their skillset.
"Our application for funding went through very quickly and we were very pleased to receive 50% support for the programme which is now half way through. The selection of employees to attend the programme was based on the individuals' skills needs."
Andrew Hartley, Commercial Director, The Sheffield College, added: "We help employers get the training and skills they need for growth and I am delighted that the bespoke Sheffield City Region Skills Bank programme we are providing for Horbury is a success."
Horbury provides construction solutions to developers, building owners and main contractors and employs around 1,200 workers nationwide.
Underlining its focus on skills, Horbury appointed Harriet Mather (Harri) to the new full-time role of Horbury Academy Manager (pictured, right) in October 2019.
Sheffield City Region Skills Bank provides employers with access to high quality training and funding and matches private sector investment with public funding to help businesses invest in their workforce and improve productivity.
Horbury website
SCR Skills Bank website
Sheffield College website
Images: Horbury Group
