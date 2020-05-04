News: New Rotherham coffee outlet planned
By Tom Austen
All the signs are pointing to Costa Coffee taking on a yet-to-be-constructed new outlet in Rotherham.
Rothbiz reported in March that plans had been approved for a new a drive thru café / restaurant on land close to the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP).
EOS Inc Ltd, which shares directors with Rotherham-based development firm, Harworth Group plc, put together the proposals for a development on land adjacent to Harworth's Advantage House building on Poplar Way.
Recently submitted plans for signage at the site show that Costa Coffee are set to be the operators of the drive-thru store.
The total floor area proposed is 1,800 sq ft and the existing site access onto Poplar Way will provide access to the 36 space car park and drive-thru lane.
The Poplar Way frontage is set to be glazed and cladded with materials to be reflective of the surrounding area, such as the silver aluminium used on the AMP.
Advertisement
Working with agents, Savills, the coffee chain secured a number of new locations in September 2019.
James Hamilton, Acquisition & Estates Director Costa UK & Ireland, said: "Since launching in May 2011, our drive thru stores have become an asset to our UK retail estate, allowing us to serve our signature, handcrafted drinks to our coffee loving-on-the-go customers."
Charlie Greenhalgh, out of town retail director at Savills, added, "Both Costa Coffee's drive thru and drive to formats continue to be a success throughout the UK and we're pleased to be supporting the brand's ongoing expansion plans in key retail and roadside destinations."
Costa Coffee now has over 2,600 coffee shops in the UK and more than 1,300 plus shops in 32 overseas markets. There are also now more than 8,000 Costa Express self-serve machines in the UK.
Founded in London by Italian brothers Sergio and Bruno Costa in 1971, the chain is the fastest growing coffee shop business in the UK. Coca-Cola completed the acquisition of Costa Coffee from Whitbread PLC in 2019 in a deal worth $4.9 billion.
Also at Catcliffe, plans for a new pizza restaurant inside the Boundary Outlet have recently been approved. The plans also include new canopies, a new store front and a relocation of the existing BB's coffee shop.
Costa website
Images: Benson Signs
Rothbiz reported in March that plans had been approved for a new a drive thru café / restaurant on land close to the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP).
EOS Inc Ltd, which shares directors with Rotherham-based development firm, Harworth Group plc, put together the proposals for a development on land adjacent to Harworth's Advantage House building on Poplar Way.
Recently submitted plans for signage at the site show that Costa Coffee are set to be the operators of the drive-thru store.
The total floor area proposed is 1,800 sq ft and the existing site access onto Poplar Way will provide access to the 36 space car park and drive-thru lane.
The Poplar Way frontage is set to be glazed and cladded with materials to be reflective of the surrounding area, such as the silver aluminium used on the AMP.
Advertisement
Working with agents, Savills, the coffee chain secured a number of new locations in September 2019.
James Hamilton, Acquisition & Estates Director Costa UK & Ireland, said: "Since launching in May 2011, our drive thru stores have become an asset to our UK retail estate, allowing us to serve our signature, handcrafted drinks to our coffee loving-on-the-go customers."
Charlie Greenhalgh, out of town retail director at Savills, added, "Both Costa Coffee's drive thru and drive to formats continue to be a success throughout the UK and we're pleased to be supporting the brand's ongoing expansion plans in key retail and roadside destinations."
Costa Coffee now has over 2,600 coffee shops in the UK and more than 1,300 plus shops in 32 overseas markets. There are also now more than 8,000 Costa Express self-serve machines in the UK.
Founded in London by Italian brothers Sergio and Bruno Costa in 1971, the chain is the fastest growing coffee shop business in the UK. Coca-Cola completed the acquisition of Costa Coffee from Whitbread PLC in 2019 in a deal worth $4.9 billion.
Also at Catcliffe, plans for a new pizza restaurant inside the Boundary Outlet have recently been approved. The plans also include new canopies, a new store front and a relocation of the existing BB's coffee shop.
Costa website
Images: Benson Signs
0 comments:
Post a Comment