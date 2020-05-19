News: Chamber stands shoulder-to-shoulder with local healthcare professionals





Joada Allen, President of the Chamber, purchased a range of essential products including shower gels, deodorants and moisturisers, as well as morale boosting chocolate and drinks which will be used to support both NHS staff and hospital in-patients, with £650 of products divided equally between Barnsley Hospital and Rotherham Hospital.



The good will gesture was made by the Chamber after President Joada heard how changes in working practices were affecting staff working in the hospitals, and after learning that many patients admitted to hospital were unable to receive essential items from friends and family, the Chamber stepped in to offer its support.



Advertisement Joada Allen, President of the Chamber, purchased a range of essential products including shower gels, deodorants and moisturisers, as well as morale boosting chocolate and drinks which will be used to support both NHS staff and hospital in-patients, with £650 of products divided equally between Barnsley Hospital and Rotherham Hospital.The good will gesture was made by the Chamber after President Joada heard how changes in working practices were affecting staff working in the hospitals, and after learning that many patients admitted to hospital were unable to receive essential items from friends and family, the Chamber stepped in to offer its support.

Joada Allen, President of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce said: “Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber represents more than 1100 businesses across the two towns and we wanted to send a message that the local business community is standing shoulder-to-shoulder with our healthcare professionals. At a time when many of our healthcare professionals are going above and beyond the call of duty to keep us all safe and it seemed fitting to send a few gifts as a way of thanking and recognising their amazing efforts.



“We initially planned to provide a few surprise treats for staff, but after hearing patients admitted to hospital with Covid-19 are unable bring in their own basic essentials, I arranged for a large selection of products which will be used to help boost morale amongst our key workers, as well as providing a few basic essentials to help make life as comfortable as possible for patients who are spending time in isolation.



Throughout May, the Chamber is hosting a range of webinars and training sessions to support businesses which have been affected by Covid-19. All sessions are being provided free of charge to Chamber members and include access to a range of virtual networking events, training sessions and support from Chamber staff to help businesses navigate their way through the current crisis.



BR Chamber website



Images: BR Chamber Joada Allen, President of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce said: “Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber represents more than 1100 businesses across the two towns and we wanted to send a message that the local business community is standing shoulder-to-shoulder with our healthcare professionals. At a time when many of our healthcare professionals are going above and beyond the call of duty to keep us all safe and it seemed fitting to send a few gifts as a way of thanking and recognising their amazing efforts.“We initially planned to provide a few surprise treats for staff, but after hearing patients admitted to hospital with Covid-19 are unable bring in their own basic essentials, I arranged for a large selection of products which will be used to help boost morale amongst our key workers, as well as providing a few basic essentials to help make life as comfortable as possible for patients who are spending time in isolation.Throughout May, the Chamber is hosting a range of webinars and training sessions to support businesses which have been affected by Covid-19. All sessions are being provided free of charge to Chamber members and include access to a range of virtual networking events, training sessions and support from Chamber staff to help businesses navigate their way through the current crisis.

Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce has pledged its support to NHS staff by donating a range of gifts to recognise the efforts being made by front-line staff in keeping South Yorkshire safe during the current Coronavirus pandemic.