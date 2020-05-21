News: Pricecheck take on more warehouse space in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Pricecheck has recently doubled its warehouse capacity after leasing an additional site to cope with demand.
Pricecheck is a leading supplier of international branded consumer goods, working predominately in the health and beauty sector, dealing with discounted clearance stock.
The deal, brokered by joint letting agents, Knight Frank and CBRE, sees Pricecheck take a lease of the 197,425 sq ft former Maplin building on Brookfields Park in Manvers.
The additional space means Pricecheck now occupies 378,000 sq ft across two sites which includes offices and mezzanine storage, giving the capacity for 32,000 pallets.
The expansion will see some existing employees relocate as the new site gets up and running and over time will create more than 100 new jobs.
Mark Lythe, joint managing director (operations & finance) said: “We have ambitious growth targets and will continue to invest in all areas of the business to ensure we remain on track to achieve those.
“The expansion of our warehouse capacity is in line with our strategic plans for the next five years as we target a turnover of £200m by 2025. Despite the challenges of Coronavirus, we remain very confident about the long-term prospects for our business.”
Officially opened in 2016, the ambitious firm moved to new premises at Beighton Link Business Park in Rotherham where an annual turnover of £73m was reported for the 2017-18 financial year – representing an increase of £18.1m on the previous year.
For Maplin, however, the Manvers-based electronics retailer saw a slowdown in sales and declining profits and the firm plunged into administration in February 2018.
Pricecheck website
Images: Pricecheck
