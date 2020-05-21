News: Businesses in Rotherham urged not to miss out on COVID-19 funding and support
By Tom Austen
Almost 6,000 businesses across South Yorkshire still have not accessed financial support they’re entitled to, to help them through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Government has made grants available for small businesses struggling to cope with the financial impact of Covid-19. Different types of grant are available, all of which are being administered through local councils.
These grants consist of:
- £10,000 for businesses in receipt of Small Business Rates Relief (SBRR) or Rural Rates Relief
- £10,000 for retail, hospitality or leisure businesses with a rateable value of £15,000 or less
- £25,000 for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses with a rateable value between £15,000 and £51,000
The four local authorities in South Yorkshire have attempted to contact the 22,980 businesses in Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield that are eligible for the funding. However, almost 6,000 businesses have not yet taken up the offer – and are therefore missing out on thousands of pounds in funding.
To steer a path through all the sources of business support, a full package of bespoke advice is available through the Sheffield City Region Growth Hub. Businesses can also contact business support teams, and apply for the funding, through their own local authorities.
= James Muir, chair of the Sheffield City Region Local Enterprise Partnership, said: "We know Covid-19 is the greatest challenge most of the businesses across our region will have faced. That's why Government has made this extra support available, and is also why our Growth Hub is there to provide bespoke expert advice to all businesses across our region, whatever their size or sector.
"However, we also know that a large number of businesses still have not accessed the funding to which they are entitled. This may be for any number of reasons, but I believe many businesses aren’t aware they're eligible.
"I would therefore strongly encourage all retail, hospitality or leisure businesses, or those eligible for Small Business Rates Relief or Rural Rates Relief, to contact the Sheffield City Region Growth Hub on 03330 00 00 39 for individual, tailored support, including help with accessing the available funding streams."
Councillor Denise Lelliott, Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy at Rotherham Council, added: "The Council has prioritised the fast payment of grants to businesses because we know they are a lifeline to many firms, in fact in just a few weeks we’ve processed payments worth in excess of £36m to over 3,100 businesses.
"But we're desperate to hear from those businesses who are yet to apply – it's an easy and quick process, we just need a small amount of information and we will get payments for eligible businesses turned round with the cash in bank accounts within days.
"We know this support will make a huge difference in helping to keep companies afloat, local people in jobs and in helping our local economy to recover quicker as we begin the exit from coronavirus restrictions."
Grants can be directly applied for through the Rotherham Council website.
Images: Accurate Laser Cutting
