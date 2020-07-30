News: Rotherham car showroom goes up for sale









Many residents already believe that the site has been earmarked by German discount supermarket, Lidl.



The prominent site on Bawtry Road has now gone up for sale with agents Knight Frank and Eaton Commercial.



The asking price for the freehold is £1.55m and a leasehold may also be considered



The site extends to 1.277 acres (0.517 hectares) and currently includes the vacant double fronted showroom plus space previously used for offices, parts and workshops. The buildings on site total 17,700 sq ft with space for over 100 cars.



Regarding rumours of Lidl moving in, a spokesperson for Wickersley Parish Council, said: "Many local people have contacted the Parish about the possibility of a Lidl Supermarket opening on the site of the former JCT600 / VW garage premises at 245 Bawtry Road S66 2JL.



"At this point in time the Parish is unaware of any planning application in relation to this having been made to Rotherham Borough Council.



"We would encourage anyone concerned to keep their own check on the portal for planning applications on the RMBC website."



Lidl publishes its property requirements and in Rotherham it has site requirements for Kimberworth, Maltby, Rawmarsh, Swallownest and Wickersley/Bramley.



Looking to take on the "Big Four" supermarkets and rival chain, Aldi, Lidl had aims to go from 800 to 1,000 stores by 2023. Its most recent opening in Rotherham was



The Bawtry Road site, which was kept within the residential area in the borough's local plan, is smaller than the 1.5 acres plus for standalone stores that Lidl requires.



