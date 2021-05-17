News: AESSEAL plc goes beyond Net Zero
By Tom Austen
Rotherham manufacturer, AESSEAL plc has announced that the impact of all its operations had a net beneficial impact on the environment in 2020.
The Templeborough-based company designs and manufactures mechanical seals and support systems.
Following the achievement of Net Zero for Scope 1 and 2 emissions, AESSEAL sought independent verification of its indirect Scope 3 emissions, as well as the balancing impact of the emissions avoided by use of the company’s products in major industry.
Separate evaluations were carried out on Scope 3 emissions, which include indirect emissions in the company’s value chain such as business travel, and on the emissions avoided by the installation of one of the company’s leading edge environmental systems.
The independent consultants verified that AESSEAL’s Scope 3 indirect emissions amounted to 46,300 tonnes of CO2e in 2020. They also separately verified that the emissions avoided by the sale of AESSEAL’s Water Management Systems, totalled 64,200 tonnes of CO2e.
Group Managing Director Chris Rea said, “We promised that reaching Net Zero for Scope 1 and 2 emissions, which cover our direct emissions and indirect emissions from electricity, heating or cooling, was just the start.
“These independent verifications of Scope 3 emissions, and of emissions savings, show that getting our systems adopted has a net beneficial impact on the environment. Our experts travel all over the world to persuade major industrial customers to invest in environmentally-friendly systems. That means air miles are unavoidable.”
So far the calculation of emissions avoided in 2020 covers just one of the company’s products – the water management systems.
The business also has a very strong action plan to ensure that it meets the target of Net Zero for the Global Group by 1st April 2029. Actions include the creation of an investment policy for electric vehicles in December 2020, and the creation of an innovative nature walk on its headquarters site.
“Originally our Rotherham Head Office site was a tip for slag that was taken off the top of the melt in steel blast furnaces. We have turned a significant proportion of it into a nature reserve and even 20 years ago the business won wildlife awards for the environment around its Head Office,” he adds.
As part of the ongoing attempt to create a better world, AESSEAL plc has also announced that it will provide free of charge emissions training to any organisation that adopts an Investment Policy to Prevent Global Warming. Details of the policy are available and can be downloaded on Betterworld.Solutions.
“We need to continue the journey beyond Net Zero, not just at AESSEAL but at every company that has an interest in the future of this planet”, says Rea.
AESSEAL website
Images: AESSEAL
