News: Sky-House Co lifted by £12.5m funding package
By Tom Austen
Sky-House Co, the Sheffield based housebuilder, has secured significant funding as it continues to expand and develop new sites - including further phases at the Waverley development in Rotherham.
The company has secured £12.5m funding from the St Bride’s White Rose Residential Partnership which is seeking to make both a social and economic impact within the South Yorkshire region.
The announcement comes as Sky-House Co completed the purchase of Waverley II, the second phase of its contemporary development at Harworth’s flagship site at Waverley.
The scheme features forty-four new homes by CODA Architecture in its latest iteration of the companies 21st Century take on the traditional back-to-back house.
Sky-House Co are also close to submitting a planning application for a further 108 homes at Waverley Central adjacent to the new Olive Lane mixed-use development by Harworth Group.
Work is scheduled to start on site later this year and will feature a series of new eco-friendly and contemporary homes again with a modern twist on the Victorian Terrace.
David Cross, director os Sky-House Co, said: “Despite the pandemic and associated lockdowns, 2021 is proving to be an extremely important year for Sky-House Co.
“This funding package will allow us to expand our business cementing our place as a leading design led regional house builder in line with our business plan.
“We now have a team of 30 staff and our own purpose-built headquarters in Sheffield.
“Most importantly, we have £100 million worth of development either currently on site or on the drawing board ready to be moved forward.”
Plans for the resized Olive Lane scheme have recently been submitted, where a significant number of homes will replace retail, office and transport aspects of the original scheme.
Outline plans for up to 150 residential units on the remaining part of the site have recently been submitted to Rotherham Council.
Images: Sky House / Harworth
Advertisement
Images: Sky House / Harworth
