News: Further food outlets opening in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Another national food retailer is set to open at a prominent site in Rotherham, with an old favourite returning to the borough.
Rothbiz reported in 2017 that plans had been submitted for a drive thru unit at its, then recently completed, retail development close to Mushroom Roundabout at Eastwood.
Sheffield-based franchise specialists, QFM Group, received approval for the plans but they were never implemented.
Now updated plans show that the latest newcomer is set to be Chopstix - a noodle bar take away restaurant with over 80 sites across the UK and the Republic of Ireland providing its affordable, fresh and tasty Asian cuisine in food courts, motorway services and high street locations.
Construction work is underway.
The prominent brownfield site at Eastwood was transformed by a regeneration scheme centred around new food retail units. The vacant site was previously home to a D.C. Cook car dealership but was empty since 2008 following demolition. QFM have pioneered the scheme which is now home to Taco Bell, KFC, Costa and Dunkin Donuts A Toby Carvery pub also operates on the site.
With financial backing from Metro Bank, Chopstix owners are planning an ambitious expansion that would more than quadruple the size of its UK business and launch overseas.
QFM area slso aiming to add a Chopstix outlet to its new KFC development at Wickersley.
Across town, at Parkgate, Burger King has reopened its restuarant unit, operated by franchisee. the Kirali Group.
The area was severely affected by flooding in 2019 but work on the unit was put on hold in 2020.
Images: Chopstix / Facebook
