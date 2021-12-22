News: Plans updated for a new Rotherham unit for global logistics firm
By Tom Austen
Plans for an expanding logistics firm to take a large purpose built unit in Rotherham have been updated.
Vector 31 West is being created at Waleswood on a parcel of land on the west side of Mansfield Road close to Junction 31 of the M1.
Network Space recently secured outline consent for the £24m industrial development and is advancing plans for up to 254,000 sq ft of B2 and B8 employment space on the 22-acre site.
The development could create in excess of 500 jobs once completed.
A detailed application ealier this year showed that an unnamed logistics company had asked Network Space to deliver a bespoke 85,000 sq ft unit.
A new application, drawn up by Spawforths, explains that the earlier application was "formally withdrawn on 29 November 2021, due to technical issues arising from the site investigation monitoring. As such, an amended scheme has been prepared and submitted for a revised location albeit the specification of the building remains unchanged.
The plans add: "The Unit is intended to be occupied by a logistics occupier who are globally recognised. The company is a leading specialist for trade related services including transport logistics, global ecommerce and distribution. The requirements of this end user have been incorporated into the layout and design of Unit 1."
It adds that the end user provides "import and export, fulfilment services and parcel distribution" and states that this unit alone could provide space for 200 jobs.
The parking facilities onsite would comprise of car parking (73 spaces, including four disabled and 15 electric charging spaces), HGV parking (16 spaces), LGV parking (seven spaces), van parking (26 spaces all of which will be electric charging spaces) and cycle parking (eight spaces).
The site, next to Gulliver's Valley, Greencore and over the road from LuK, has been backfilled following open cast coal mining operations and development platforms have already been created. Some mitigation is proposed, inlcuding acoustic barriers located along the west of the service yard.
Since traffic lights now are being used full time at the nearby junction 31 of the M1, a transport assessment submitted with the plans demonstrates that, whilst the proposed development does constitute an increase in overall traffic levels generated by the whole Vector 31 West Site as a whole during the critical weekday peak periods, the additional traffic levels impacting M1 Junction 31, "does not result in the degradation or worsening of the operation of the junction when compared to the level of operation already considered and approved at outline stage."
Network Space website
Images: Network Space / Harris Partnership
