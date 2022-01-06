News: VW Transporter specialists expand Rotherham base
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based Leighton Vans has received a £1.48m funding package from NatWest to invest in company growth, enabling job creation, international trading capabilities and expansion to new premises.
As the UK’s market leader in Volkswagen vans sales, parts and upgrade services, the business has undergone significant growth in recent years. This includes increasing its sales and leasing fleet to meet national demand and adding additional desirable upgrade services for those wanting to add a premium touch to their Transporter.
The funding secured from NatWest enabled Leighton Vans to purchase an additional trading premises, adjacent to its current Templeborough base, to enhance its manufacturing capacity. The new warehouse is twice the size of the existing site, allowing Leighton Vans to transform a higher volume of Transporters, retain more stock and create a new streamlined dispatch area – enabling the capability to ship parts internationally and trade with markets in the EU, Netherlands and Australia.
Additionally, the new funding means Leighton Vans can continue to support the local economy and recruit ten new members of staff across various parts of the business to help grow its passionate team even further.
Robert Pick, Finance Director at Leighton Vans, said “We have a valued relationship with the Bank and NatWest has been incredibly supportive throughout the process.
“We are a business with our best days in front of us and have gradually progressed with our ambitious vision as the market leader for all things Volkswagen Transporter. We’ve seen rapid growth in the parts arm of the business, and this funding marks a new era for Leighton Vans. The new premises, with larger capacity and a bigger team, means we can enhance operations to better serve our customers locally as well as overseas.”
Leighton Vans moved to Rotherham in 2017, opening a brand new workshop and showroom.
Leighton Vans website
NatWest website
Images: Leighton Vans / NatWest
