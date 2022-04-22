News: Get Up To Speed launches new culture and leisure themed careers showcase





Get up to Speed with Culture & Leisure is taking place at Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham on Wednesday June 8. The event will see some of Yorkshire’s leading leisure, culture, creativity, tourism, hospitality, and sport-related businesses coming together to demonstrate the exciting things about working in the sectors, and the career opportunities they offer.



The event, which is free to attend, is organised by The Work-Wise Foundation and Magna Science Adventure Centre, the team behind Get up to Speed with STEM; Yorkshire’s largest annual employer-inspired science, technology, engineering, manufacturing (STEM) and construction showcase for young people. It is part of a series of events taking place in the run up to Rotherham becoming the Children’s Capital of Culture (CCoC) in 2025. The organisers are supported by eight Trainee Creative Producers who are helping to design and deliver the event as part of a six-month work placement programme.



John Barber, CEO of The Work-wise Foundation and Chair of the Get up to Speed Committee, said: “When Rotherham launched the drive to become the Children’s Capital of Culture, we wanted to offer our support. We have always looked at ways that we can expand Get up to Speed to reach more young people with an interest in industries beyond STEM, so launching a new event that can coincide with the campaign seemed like the perfect fit. Working with the Trainee Creative Producers and helping them on their journey into careers in the sector is a bonus. What better than young people shaping and creating an event for other young people! The early positive response from both attendees and businesses wanting to be involved is really exciting and encouraging.”



Open to schools, young people aged 8-25, and their families to attend, Get up to Speed with Culture & Leisure will feature a host of hands-on exhibitions and interactive workshops, run by local businesses, creatives, organisations and institutions. During the event, attendees can interact with the exhibitions, take part in live demonstrations and meet with business owners, employees, apprentices and education providers to learn about the future of these industries and the exciting and huge range of different job roles available.



Get up to Speed with Culture & Leisure also gives companies taking part the opportunity to showcase their business, highlight work experience and current job vacancies, and connect with other businesses, whilst helping to address the skills gaps within these industries.



Kevin Tomlinson, CEO of Magna Science Adventure Centre, said: “Culture and Hospitality is playing a bigger role than ever before in the future development of Rotherham and the surrounding area. The jobs the sector creates and the positive impact it has on wellbeing and health is something that Magna Science Centre actively encourages. The new jobs being created as we approach 2025, when Rotherham is the appointed Children’s Capital of Culture, require a broad skillset that will be highlighted at Get up to Speed with Culture & Leisure. The event promises to be both informative and entertaining and it is anticipated that it will develop into an annual skills and job awareness opportunity for the area.”



As a pilot event, Get up to Speed with Culture & Leisure is free to attend and for businesses to exhibit. Spaces are limited, and organisations are encouraged to book as soon as possible to secure their space.



A new culture and leisure themed careers and networking event, which aims to inspire and excite children and young people to take an interest in working in the industries, is coming to South Yorkshire.