News: Royal recognition for Watermans as it receives a Queen’s Award for Enterprise
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based E-commerce business Watermans has been honoured with a Queen’s Award for its services for Enterprise - highly praised for its excellence in international trade.
Watermans have excelled in overseas export whilst maintaining the highest standards in social and economic growth. Watermans boasts a strong track record of international trade, with its services now available globally in the USA, Dubai, Australia, and Slovenia, Sweden, Finland and Norway, Thailand, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia and Croatia. Recently, we have signed two new territories Jordan and Egypt.
The Manvers firm employs 11 people and was founded in 2014 by Gail and Matt Waterman. The company focuses on hair-growth products and was developed by Gail who is mixed race and suffers with fragile hair and slow growth problems which include hormonal hair loss. Gail, a former hairdresser based in Yorkshire and Matt, a marketing expert, developed high quality salon standard products. The products were tested on Gail’s salon customers to test the efficacy of their products. The products are available for different hair types, textures, and hair problems. Their most popular product is their GrowMe Shampoo which sells one bottle every thirty seconds. The company has grown from strength to strength.
Watermans are passionate about giving back and have donated several of their popular hair growth shampoos to chemo units all around the UK. During the Ukraine Crisis, Watermans donated several pallets of hand sanitiser to help the citizens of Ukraine. They believe in good karma and goodwill and are passionate about spreading this across the brand and business.
Matt and Gail Waterman, CEO of Watermans Enterprise Ltd, said: "It is a huge honour to accept the Queen’s Award for Enterprise. The team here at Watermans are proud to be recognised in such a significant way. As a family-owned business we are delighted to be honoured with a Queen’s Award. The Queen’s Award is the most prestigious award that any UK company can achieve. The achievement is very humbling and reflects the commitment and passion we have for our brand."
Now in its 56th year, the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are the most prestigious business awards in the country, with winning businesses able to use the esteemed Queen’s Awards Emblem for the next five years.
