News: AESSEAL receives Queen's Award for Sustainable Development
By Tom Austen
AESSEAL, the Yorkshire-based mechanical seal manufacturer behind the Betterworld.Solutions campaign to encourage industry to adopt environmentally-friendly investment policies, has received the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in the sustainable development category.
This is the 13th Queen’s Award received by AESSEAL plc and the 15th for the AES Engineering Ltd. Group. AESSEAL, based in Rotherham, is the last remaining UK manufacturer of a full line of mechanical seals. The latest Queen’s Award for Enterprise recognises AESSEAL’s commercially successful products, services and management that benefit the environment, society and the economy. Previous Queen’s Awards have included those for exports and technological achievement, as well as a previous sustainability award in 2009.
The latest award states: “AESSEAL plc provides clear leadership both within the company and to the wider sector through its Betterworld.Solutions philanthropic initiative and has demonstrated a wide range of positive sustainable development impacts. It is particularly commended for its vision in developing new talent through its outreach work.”
AESSEAL is the largest part of the AES Engineering Ltd group, which operates in over 100 countries. The British-owned group manufactures its core products in Rotherham, which are used by major industry globally to prevent the leakage of liquids and gases into the environment, thereby preventing environmental damage as well as avoiding a health and safety risk.
Seal support systems have also prevented billions of gallons of cold water being unnecessarily boiled off in evaporators. AESSEAL has worked hard to improve both the environmental performance of its products and made significant steps to operate sustainably including verification that it was Net Zero for Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions for 2020 and 2021.
The AES Engineering Ltd group also achieved Net Zero on all scopes in its global operations in 2021 and is continuing with a commitment to invest £29m by 2029 in environmental projects in order to go beyond Net Zero.
The group’s Net Zero calculations for 2021, verified by the leading standards body, BSI, show that its global operations, helping customers to save water and energy and cut pollution, had a net benefit to the environment equivalent to 375,000 tonnes of CO2e saved – about the same as the CO2 absorbed by 18 million trees.
Managing Director and founder, Chris Rea, said that the latest Queen’s Award was the greatest single honour that can be bestowed on a business and underlined the importance of commercial success being combined with a strong environmental conscience.
“This is a significant boost for morale and will help focus our attention even more on the importance of doing what we can, working with major industry globally, to tackle the climate crisis”, he said.
Images: AESSEAL
