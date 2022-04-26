News: Cooper Turner Beck honoured for sustained success in international trade
By Tom Austen
Cooper Turner Beck, which has significant operations in Sheffield and Rotherham, has been honoured with a Queen’s Award for Enterprise in the category of International Trade.
A leading global manufacturer and distributor of safety critical fastening systems, it is the number one global supplier of these highly engineered systems to the wind power industry. It provides a one-stop shop solution for critical applications within their target industry sectors which include Renewable Energy (mainly Wind), Gas Turbine Power Generation, Nuclear Power, Construction, Tunnelling, Rail, Oil & Gas and OEM Heavy Vehicle markets.
Overseas sales have grown by 131% across the last three years and the percentage exported has also risen to 87%. The company’s top markets are USA, France, China, Denmark, and Germany with growing markets including South America, Australia and South Africa. The company wins the Queen’s Award for International Trade for Outstanding Short Term Growth in overseas sales over the last three years.
Advertisement
Anthony Brown, CEO at Cooper Turner Beck, commented: “We are absolutely overjoyed with the news that WATERMILL-CT HOLDINGS LTD T/A COOPER TURNER BECK have won a Queen’s Award for our sustained success in international trade! We’re so grateful to our wonderful manufacturing sites and our amazing team for making all of this possible with their relentless passion, commitment, positivity, and hard work over the years.
"As a British brand with products that are manufactured in the UK, it’s especially humbling to see how our highly progressive business concept, uncompromisingly ethical materials standards and relationship-driven business approach has resonated with customers in so many countries throughout the world."
In 2017 chief executive Tony Brown led a buyout backed by US private equity firm Watermill Group, which acquired a majority stake for an undisclosed sum. The aim was to uncover new opportunities and accelerate the company's growth in the booming international wind sector and beyond. A strategic merger took place in 2019 between Cooper & Turner Ltd and Beck Industries.
The company acquired the former home of Manheim Motor Auctions at Canklow in 2012 and, to support further growth, a new extension was completed in 2013. As well as the Wind division, the site incorporates a 120,000 tonne stock holding facility and the group moved towards a full distribution network.
Cooper Turner Beck website
Images: Cooper Turner Beck
A leading global manufacturer and distributor of safety critical fastening systems, it is the number one global supplier of these highly engineered systems to the wind power industry. It provides a one-stop shop solution for critical applications within their target industry sectors which include Renewable Energy (mainly Wind), Gas Turbine Power Generation, Nuclear Power, Construction, Tunnelling, Rail, Oil & Gas and OEM Heavy Vehicle markets.
Overseas sales have grown by 131% across the last three years and the percentage exported has also risen to 87%. The company’s top markets are USA, France, China, Denmark, and Germany with growing markets including South America, Australia and South Africa. The company wins the Queen’s Award for International Trade for Outstanding Short Term Growth in overseas sales over the last three years.
Advertisement
Anthony Brown, CEO at Cooper Turner Beck, commented: “We are absolutely overjoyed with the news that WATERMILL-CT HOLDINGS LTD T/A COOPER TURNER BECK have won a Queen’s Award for our sustained success in international trade! We’re so grateful to our wonderful manufacturing sites and our amazing team for making all of this possible with their relentless passion, commitment, positivity, and hard work over the years.
"As a British brand with products that are manufactured in the UK, it’s especially humbling to see how our highly progressive business concept, uncompromisingly ethical materials standards and relationship-driven business approach has resonated with customers in so many countries throughout the world."
In 2017 chief executive Tony Brown led a buyout backed by US private equity firm Watermill Group, which acquired a majority stake for an undisclosed sum. The aim was to uncover new opportunities and accelerate the company's growth in the booming international wind sector and beyond. A strategic merger took place in 2019 between Cooper & Turner Ltd and Beck Industries.
The company acquired the former home of Manheim Motor Auctions at Canklow in 2012 and, to support further growth, a new extension was completed in 2013. As well as the Wind division, the site incorporates a 120,000 tonne stock holding facility and the group moved towards a full distribution network.
Cooper Turner Beck website
Images: Cooper Turner Beck
0 comments:
Post a Comment