News: Plans approved for new Rotherham brewery bar





With beers such as New York Pale, Iron & Steel Bitter, Diamond Black Stout and Mighty Millers, the brewery has gone from strength to strength since opening, doubling its capacity due to popular demand to 80 barrels in 2016 and taking on a number of local pubs.



The new brewery bar at Callum Court will join The New York Tavern, Cutler's Arms and The Chantry Inn. In its tenth year, the brewery is also expanding with three new tanks - each tank holds 12,670 pints!



Approved plans for Chantry's unit 2 show a mezzanine level with a bar and an area for customer seating, plus a performance / stage area on the ground floor.



An updated alcohol licence has also been requested.



The plans come with a number of conditions after the brewery explained how a number of local beermakers have small bars within their industrial estate units.



Conditions include the taproom only being used for visiting members of the public arriving with no prior appointment on Thursdays and Fridays between the hours of 1700-2300.



Customers will only be able to attend by prior appointment in association with brewery tours on Saturdays between 12.00 and 23.00. Rotherham Council planners say that this is to "clarify the permission as this would not potentially be a suitable location for an unrestricted pub and to reduce the potential for conflict between other users of the surrounding business/industrial estate."



Visits outside of the set hours are limited to a maximum of 28 days out of any 12 month period.



An expanding brewery in Rotherham has secured planning permission to use part of its premises as a bar for its award-winning ales.Chantry Brewery opened in Parkgate in 2012 after twelve months of hard work, substantial investment and dedication from steelworker brothers Mick and Kevin Warburton, and friend, Sean Page, a bank manager.