News: Export growth of over 1,000% for award-winning Corrosion Resistant Materials
By Tom Austen
A specialist, technical materials supplier, base in Rotherham has been awarded a Queens Award for Enterprise in International Trade.
Corrosion Resistant Materials is a family-run, specialist technical materials supplier based in Swinton, which opened in 2015 with the aim of supplying technical metal materials to complicated specifications. Founded by Lee Perry and Chris Williams, the company stocks a wide range of materials and to date it has supplied over 65 different grades of specialist materials and many of these it keeps in stock for quick supply to customers.
The company has returned very strong year on year growth in exports and in three years to 2020 with an overall growth of 1,097%. In 2020 its main markets were Holland, UAE, Czech Republic, Germany, France and Spain. It has exported to 31 different countries over the previous three years. The company wins the Queen’s Award for International Trade for Outstanding Short Term Growth in overseas sales over the last three years.
Advertisement
The Export division has grown year on year and now accounts for approx. 50% of our overall turnover and we now supply our range of Nickel, Duplex, Stainless, Low alloy, Aluminium and Titanium bar, sheet, plate, tube, pipe and forgings.
Adam Bradley, director at Corrosion Resistant Materials, said he was "roud, excited and shocked." He said: "This award not only recognizes our commercial strength but also our support of the local community with our Apprenticeship and Work Experience programmes and our support of students from local schools and colleges in opening their horizons to the world of engineering.
"We are a local company here to support our local community, but with a global outlook.
"Above all this has been a fabulous team effort and I would like to personally thank ever member of the team (past and present) for your continued fantastic performance."
Corrosion Resistant Materials website
Images: Corrosion Resistant Materials
Corrosion Resistant Materials is a family-run, specialist technical materials supplier based in Swinton, which opened in 2015 with the aim of supplying technical metal materials to complicated specifications. Founded by Lee Perry and Chris Williams, the company stocks a wide range of materials and to date it has supplied over 65 different grades of specialist materials and many of these it keeps in stock for quick supply to customers.
The company has returned very strong year on year growth in exports and in three years to 2020 with an overall growth of 1,097%. In 2020 its main markets were Holland, UAE, Czech Republic, Germany, France and Spain. It has exported to 31 different countries over the previous three years. The company wins the Queen’s Award for International Trade for Outstanding Short Term Growth in overseas sales over the last three years.
Advertisement
The Export division has grown year on year and now accounts for approx. 50% of our overall turnover and we now supply our range of Nickel, Duplex, Stainless, Low alloy, Aluminium and Titanium bar, sheet, plate, tube, pipe and forgings.
Adam Bradley, director at Corrosion Resistant Materials, said he was "roud, excited and shocked." He said: "This award not only recognizes our commercial strength but also our support of the local community with our Apprenticeship and Work Experience programmes and our support of students from local schools and colleges in opening their horizons to the world of engineering.
"We are a local company here to support our local community, but with a global outlook.
"Above all this has been a fabulous team effort and I would like to personally thank ever member of the team (past and present) for your continued fantastic performance."
Corrosion Resistant Materials website
Images: Corrosion Resistant Materials
0 comments:
Post a Comment