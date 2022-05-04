News: Council's CPO of Corporation Street buildings back on the cards
By Tom Austen
Rotherham Council is again plotting a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) to finally deal with two large burnt out buildings in Rotherham town centre - five years after it previously discussed using the same powers.
On the key route through town, the former Envy nightclub building, which suffered a malicious fire in 2007, and Muskaan restaurant, which was closed after a fire in 2011, have been left empty ever since, and whilst not structurally unsafe, the buildings are widely acknowledged to be an eyesore.
Negotiations with the absentee owners appear to have failed over the purchase of 3-7 Corporation Street so Council officers are hoping to gain Cabinet approval in the summer for the compulsory acquisition of the properties.
Compulsory purchase powers are provided to enable acquiring authorities to compulsorily purchase land to carry out a function which Parliament has decided is in the public interest.
In this case, the land is close to Forge Island, a key catalyst for the continued regeneration of the town centre where plans are being formed to expand the Leisure and Cultural Quarter onto Corporation Street.
The issue was discussed back in 2017 when the Council said that a CPO was a "last resort."
Since then, plans for a 69 room hotel development to be built on the site have lapsed.
Having secured funding via the government the Council's cabinet has already approved strategic land assembly proposals to aid a number of its regeneration schemes.
The acquisition is "likely to be via CPO route and is critical to the programme." 17 new residential units could replace the eyesore buildings.
The issue to confirm use of compulsory purchase powers for 3-7 Corporation Street is scheduled to be discussed by the Council's cabinet in July at the earliest.
Images: Google Maps
