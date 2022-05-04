News: Updated visuals for new revamped Rotherham market
By Tom Austen
Work is underway on the £8.9m redevelopment of Rotherham market.
Having secured a significant funding boost from the Government’s Future High Street Fund, the markets redevelopment includes improved entrances, a new dining area, a new internal layout, a reduction in underused space, and linkages to new, attractive public spaces.
The site is also to be the location of a new town centre library.
Demolition work has begun at the former Charter Arms pub (which the Council spent £335,955 on acquiring) which will be torn down with the RAIN Building and the Market Arcade canopy.
On the second floor of the Indoor Market existing arcade units will be refurbished to create office space for charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups. Opening up the market frontage to Eastwood Lane and Drummond Street, vast public realm improvements are set to include terrace seating and hard and soft landscaping between the markets and the college.
Inside the markets, redevelopment plans include a new dining area to the first floor of the Indoor Market, which is set to have a more welcoming feel, thanks to an improved design.
The Outdoor Market will become a flexible space used as a market, and also as exhibition and event space when needed.
A new library will occupy the corner between Henry Street and Drummond Street and will include a café, meeting rooms, flexible gallery space, and a maker’s space.
A planning application is imminent and completion at the markets has been pencilled in for 2024.
Cllr Saghir Alam, Cabinet Member for Corporate Services, Community Safety and Finance and ward member for Boston Castle, said: “The redevelopment of the market’s complex and the new central library are key projects in the regeneration of our town centre.
“More than fifty years since the opening of the Centenary Market, this redevelopment will house our great local traders in an environment fit for the 21st century, helping to bring good quality, affordable produce to the next generations of shoppers.”
“There’ll be something for everyone at the new markets and that can only be good news for the town and its economy.”
Rotherham Markets website
Images: RMBC / Black Cat
Rotherham Markets website
Images: RMBC / Black Cat
