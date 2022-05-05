News: Victorian mill in Rotherham up for sale





The interesting property on Greasbrough Road is called Bridge Mill. It is situated close to Rotherham Central Station, opposite the Bridge Inn pub.



Listed with leading property agents, Knight Frank, the plot includes "a range of interconnected single storey industrial / warehouse accommodation constructed piecemeal over a number of years, which have been fully integrated at ground floor."



The original building dates from early 1900's and is of traditional masonry construction beneath a pitched slate covered roof and being set over three storeys plus basement.



On the frontage you can still see remnants of the signage from when it was used by The Home Baking Co. Ltd. The company was sold to the producers of Mother's Pride in the 1940's.



In more recent years, the site was used by Donald Cooke Ltd, the pet food company that still operates the retail unit nearby.



The now vacant property, which is available with vacant posession, is described as having buildings of varying condition with some requiring refurbishment.



Listed has being an opportunity for substantial refurbishment / redevelopment (subject to planning), interested parties are told to get in touch for a price for the freehold.



A Victorian mill building in Rotherham has gone up for sale to anyone who can use thier loaf with a seed of an idea and the right ingredients to help it to rise again.