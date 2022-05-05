News: £6m price tag for Swinden House site
By Tom Austen
The price of the former Swinden Technology Centre (STC) in Rotherham has be disclosed a year and a half since the sale was confirmed.
Rothbiz revealed in 2020 that a deal had been struck to enable Keepmoat Homes to progress its own plans for 197 homes at the Moorgate site.
Tata Steel considered that it was no longer a suitable home for its R&D arm and announced in 2014 a relocation to Warwick University. 60 staff moved to premises at Meadowhall Business Park in 2019.
Land agents at Harris Lamb have now confirmed that it has sold the 16-acre site to Keepmoat for almost £6m. The purchase of the site from Tata Steel was completed in October 2021.
Keepmoat Homes has already begun building 172 new homes and converting the Listed buildings to 27 apartments. THe development has been named: "Moorgate Boulevard."
The new scheme has been carefully designed to incorporate the key features of the site, and will include renovating the original gate house, and retaining the tree lined approaches and the original Victorian landscaping features and design.
The new development will see Keepmoat deliver over £70m of new investment to the area over the next three years , providing almost 200 high quality new homes, of which eight will be for affordable housing.
Chris Jones, Director, said: “Opportunities such as this site , with its original Victorian layout and fully walled and original landscaped features, rarely come to market – particularly for residential housing, and we are delighted to have overseen this sale after many months of liaison.
“All parties involved including Keepmoat Homes, Tata UK Ltd, the Local Planning Authority and many associated consultants have played a large part in making this site what will clearly be a huge success.
“It is clear from the interest from the general public throughout the consultation and planning process, that demand to purchase and live in this unique location is significant, and we look forward to seeing the completed residential scheme come to fruition.”
Ben Hindley, Head of Land and Partnerships for Keepmoat Homes, said: “We are thrilled to have secured this very special site, and look forward to developing it and creating a superb collection of homes and apartments for the people of Rotherham.
“We place a great deal of importance of respecting the heritage of a site, and once complete, this site will provide both high quality housing and a lasting tribute to the Centre’s history.”
United Steels acquired the site in 1946 and in addition to research laboratories, it also includes Swinden House, the former home of Rotherham solicitor Thomas Badger, plus playing fields, tennis courts and orchards. The Grade II listed building, previously known as "Red House" was completed in around 1880. The stable block, walled garden and the lodge are also protected.
From 1948, Swinden Technology Centre had a major influence on products for most manufacturing processes , particularly in the growing aviation industry and – at the time – new jet engines.
Keepmoat Homes website
Images: Keepmoat
