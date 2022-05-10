News: Digital Innovation Grant scheme re-opens
By Tom Austen
Rotherham businesses are being invited to apply for grant funding designed to help companies in the region embrace new forms of digital technology and drive growth.
The Digital Innovation Grant scheme will provide eligible businesses in South Yorkshire with grant funding worth between £1,000 and £5,000 to match fund digital projects worth up to £10,000. Fifty percent of the project costs will be funded by the grant, which can be used to help businesses overcome barriers to growth by embracing digital technology.
Following previous funding calls, which saw over 100 businesses successfully receive a grant towards their digital project. Designed specifically to help businesses exploit new forms of digital technology, the scheme aims to help firms access new markets, promote their products and services more effectively as well as embrace new ways of working.
The closing date for applications is Friday 13th May, and the scheme is open to Small and Medium Sized businesses (SMEs) based in Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield. Full application guidance and examples of eligible projects can be found on the scheme’s website.
Since its launch in August 2021, the Digital Innovation Grant funding has helped over 100 SMEs across South Yorkshire to access nearly £370,000 in grant funding. The programme is part funded by the European Regional Development Fund and delivered by Enterprising Barnsley, part of Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council.
Anna Smith, Senior Programme Manager, Enterprising Barnsley, said: “The way businesses embrace new forms of technology can often be transformational, resulting in new ways of working, stimulating growth and acting as a catalyst towards driving positive change.
"We are looking to support businesses in South Yorkshire that are embarking upon new digital projects to harness technology in new and innovative ways. The grant scheme supports a wide range of businesses including sole traders and home-based businesses.
"Examples of projects that have successfully benefitted from the Digital Innovation Grant scheme have included the creation of new client relationship management systems, software development, as well as helping businesses to adapt to remote working. The key to making a good application is providing a strong business case, as well as illustrating how technology will help to overcome the challenges currently being faced.”
The Digital Innovation Grant will operate until the 31st December 2022, with future application rounds set to take place in July, September and November 2022, subject to available funding.
Digital Innovation Grants website
