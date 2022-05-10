News: Council provides update on Templeborough regeneration
By Tom Austen
Further details have been revealed for a multimillion pound regeneration project in Rotherham.
The borough has secured a pot of over £60m of external and council funding and the Government is asking for project summaries on how the money is set to be spent.
At Templeborough, around £6.5m from the Town Deal is set to be used to create a new "heart" of the business zone by "bringing forward underutilised sites and creating new opportunities for businesses within accessible and pleasant public realm."
As the bid document explained: "To be successful as a centre for economic growth and innovation Templeborough must support its existing business community as well as enticing new businesses."
Cabinet papers show that the latest proposals include seven new managed workspace units, set within new green space providing the "lungs" of this industry dominated part of Rotherham. The project will increase in the amount of shared workspace or innovation facilities by 17,000 sq ft.
The area is already home to the Fusion@Magna Business Centre, operated by Rotherham Investment & Development Office (RiDO) - the regeneration arm of Rotherham Council.
In addition, a meeting space focal point and two new food outlets will front Sheffield Road in a bid to support the surrounding businesses.
The project also looks to link to the new tram train stop at Magna where plans are being developed for a £6.65m project to introduce a new tram train stop on the existing network with a new Park & Ride site.
Magna itself is also in line for investment. With money secured from another Government pot, the Levelling Up Fund, a modernisation project is set to create a suite of new exhibitions in the former steel works, which will focus on science, nature and natural materials. All framed around the creation of a "vision of now, a vision of the future, a vision in which they have a role to play."
The ageing infrastructure will be refurbished to create a more accessible and user-friendly attraction for all.
From late May Magna is having three new lifts installed and works should be completed by the end of Oct 2022. This is the first stage of the refurbishment programme that will improve Magna’s exhibition, café, outdoor playground and splash park.
The charity bid for £1.9m for the £2.1m project that provides the "opportunity to future proof Magna Science Adventure Centre for future generations."
