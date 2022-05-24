News: Which Rotherham companies are the best to work for?
By Tom Austen
A number of Rotherham-based companies have been named in the UK’s "Best Companies to Work For" in 2022.
The recognised scheme, which has previously been associated with The Sunday Times, has new, quarterly League Tables that are generated when organisations survey their employees – and it's their responses, based on Best Companies' unique 8 Factor methodology – that determines how engaged their people are. This produces an index score used to rank positions on the League Tables.
LifeSkills Solutions was the highest ranked local firm. The head office is based in Rotherham with other sites in Basildon, Lowestoft, Leeds and a fifth centre opening in Sheffield this August. The company deliver Study Programme and Traineeships for over 1,000 learners per year across a wide range of vocations. The awards made it a double celebration as LifeSkills celebrated their 20th anniversary last month and have worked with over 22,000 learners since it’s formation.
It is the ninth time the company has made the list.
LifeSkills was recognised as the 26th best small company to work for in the UK, achieved a 5th place finish in the education sector category and was voted as the 10th best company to work for in Yorkshire and Humberside. A total 94% of staff agreed that the organisation is keen to help people from disadvantaged backgrounds and 90% of staff stated their manager cares for them.
Spencer Fearn, owner of LifeSkills Solutions, said: "We are absolutely delighted to be recognised in such a coveted awards yet again. As well as the national, local and sector placings it was pleasing to see us noted as the highest ranked education provider in the best small companies’ awards and recognised as an outstanding company to work for. We have a great team of people at LifeSkills who are passionate about creating brighter futures for our learners."
The Nicholas Associates Group, which has its headquarters in Rotherham, entered the Yorkshire and Humberside list at 24. It was 43rd in the National Best Mid-Sized Companies to work for in the UK and 26th in its sector - recruitment.
Bruce Allen, Finance Director - Nicholas Associates Group, said: "Throughout the pandemic, in the most difficult of times, I was immensely proud of how we banded together and actively demonstrated incredible support, dedication and solidarity for each other and our business. Our survival and success is down to the forbearance & dedication of every single member of our team."
KP Snacks is at 41 in Yorkshire and Humberside. One of the largest snack makers in the UK is headquatered in Slough but has a significant manufacturing site at Hellaby in Rotherham. Nationally, KP ranked 19th in the Best Big Companies to work for in the UK and 2nd in the food and drink sector.
Mears Group, which has its HQ in Gloucester but a significant operation in Rotherham due to its housing contract with the council was ranked at 53 in Yorkshire, 14th nationally in the Best Big Companies to work for in the UK and 7th in the construction and engineering sector.
Advertisement
