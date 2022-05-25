News: Rotherham logistics operation proves vital for Ukraine aid mission
By Tom Austen
Logistics experts, Dependall, are supporting a massive operation to get aid to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.
Dependall are supporting the charity, Rapid Relief Team (RRT), to provide emergency food and personal care supplies after the charity raised a staggering £1m for its "Operation 322," a campaign involving volunteers in the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Sweden coming together to provide much needed aid to Ukrainian refugees.
With essential food and personal care products in high demand, RRT loaded trucks with family food boxes filled with non-perishable food items, care kits equipped with personal care products and baby care kits containing formula and nappies, bottled water and blankets.
The money raised meant that RRT secured funding to donate 28 truckloads of essential aid.
Advertisement
Using their experience and expertise in logistics and storage, Dependall Ltd are supporting this response by allowing RRT to use its warehouse in Swinton, Rotherham.
By doing so, RRT are able to use around 100 pallets for the storage and redistribution of much needed essentials, with a production line set up to build food boxes and care packages once a month to be sent to Ukraine.
Bob Oliver, commercial director at Dependall Ltd, said: "We have a long-standing commitment to support causes within our local community and those that are currently impacting communities around the world.
"Operation 322 is making a huge difference to those who have been displaced by the conflict in Ukraine, and we wanted to support RRT’s cause.
"By enabling RRT to use our warehouse facilities in Swinton, we can help them store and redistribute essential food and care packages to those that need them most. "
RRT website
Dependall website
Images: RRT
Dependall are supporting the charity, Rapid Relief Team (RRT), to provide emergency food and personal care supplies after the charity raised a staggering £1m for its "Operation 322," a campaign involving volunteers in the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Sweden coming together to provide much needed aid to Ukrainian refugees.
With essential food and personal care products in high demand, RRT loaded trucks with family food boxes filled with non-perishable food items, care kits equipped with personal care products and baby care kits containing formula and nappies, bottled water and blankets.
The money raised meant that RRT secured funding to donate 28 truckloads of essential aid.
Advertisement
Using their experience and expertise in logistics and storage, Dependall Ltd are supporting this response by allowing RRT to use its warehouse in Swinton, Rotherham.
By doing so, RRT are able to use around 100 pallets for the storage and redistribution of much needed essentials, with a production line set up to build food boxes and care packages once a month to be sent to Ukraine.
Bob Oliver, commercial director at Dependall Ltd, said: "We have a long-standing commitment to support causes within our local community and those that are currently impacting communities around the world.
"Operation 322 is making a huge difference to those who have been displaced by the conflict in Ukraine, and we wanted to support RRT’s cause.
"By enabling RRT to use our warehouse facilities in Swinton, we can help them store and redistribute essential food and care packages to those that need them most. "
RRT website
Dependall website
Images: RRT
0 comments:
Post a Comment