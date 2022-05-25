News: Shadow Chancellor to tour Rotherham town centre regeneration
By Tom Austen
Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves MP will experience Rotherham town centre transformation this week.
A new social housing project will feature prominently during the visit. Ms Reeves, who is the MP for Leeds West, will also review ongoing works and plans to transform a brownfield site into a riverside leisure destination, including a cinema, hotel, restaurants and bars.
Council Leader Chris Read, Councillor Denise Lelliott and Council officers will be showcasing Rotherham Council improvements to the high-profile guest, alongside plans for the attractive new leisure destinations and green public spaces. Oliver Coppard, New Mayor of South Yorkshire Combined Authority, will also be welcomed to the town.
The improvements are part of the Town Centre Masterplan, which was drawn up to transform large areas, including historic industrial sites. Its vision for the town centre will see it move away from large retailers to create more appealing leisure destinations and a new resident community.
Advertisement
Rotherham Council adopted the Masterplan in 2017, after extensive public consultation and stakeholder engagement. The improvements and planned improvements are partially funded by millions from national grants via the Towns Deal, Levelling Up Fund and Future High Streets Fund.
That funding is supplemented by the Council’s own resources and funding from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, Homes England, and the private sector.
Residential projects on the tour will include Rotherham Council's attempts to kickstart housebuilding in the town centre with contractor Willmott Dixon working on behalf of the Council to deliver 171 homes on authority land as part of a £31.5m contract for the "Trilogy Collection" of schemes - Wellgate Place, Millfold Rise and Westgate Riverside.
Other projects include the leisure scheme at Forge Island - where flood works are underway, the redevelopment of the markets, public space enhancements, the private sector-led revamp of Westgate Chambers and the University Centre Rotherham (UCR).
Rotherham town centre website
Images: Jackson Civil Engineering
A new social housing project will feature prominently during the visit. Ms Reeves, who is the MP for Leeds West, will also review ongoing works and plans to transform a brownfield site into a riverside leisure destination, including a cinema, hotel, restaurants and bars.
Council Leader Chris Read, Councillor Denise Lelliott and Council officers will be showcasing Rotherham Council improvements to the high-profile guest, alongside plans for the attractive new leisure destinations and green public spaces. Oliver Coppard, New Mayor of South Yorkshire Combined Authority, will also be welcomed to the town.
The improvements are part of the Town Centre Masterplan, which was drawn up to transform large areas, including historic industrial sites. Its vision for the town centre will see it move away from large retailers to create more appealing leisure destinations and a new resident community.
Advertisement
Rotherham Council adopted the Masterplan in 2017, after extensive public consultation and stakeholder engagement. The improvements and planned improvements are partially funded by millions from national grants via the Towns Deal, Levelling Up Fund and Future High Streets Fund.
That funding is supplemented by the Council’s own resources and funding from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, Homes England, and the private sector.
Residential projects on the tour will include Rotherham Council's attempts to kickstart housebuilding in the town centre with contractor Willmott Dixon working on behalf of the Council to deliver 171 homes on authority land as part of a £31.5m contract for the "Trilogy Collection" of schemes - Wellgate Place, Millfold Rise and Westgate Riverside.
Other projects include the leisure scheme at Forge Island - where flood works are underway, the redevelopment of the markets, public space enhancements, the private sector-led revamp of Westgate Chambers and the University Centre Rotherham (UCR).
Rotherham town centre website
Images: Jackson Civil Engineering
1 comments:
I wondered why the enforcement officers have been out in force in town this week!
Post a Comment