News: Entries now open for Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber’s Celebration of Business





There are nine different awards up for grabs, including the highly coveted title of Business of the Year, part of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber’s Celebration of Business. The event will also recognise the important contribution made by charity and not-for-profit businesses, as well as giving a nod to longstanding businesses based in the region that are celebrating milestone anniversaries in 2022.



Promising to be an awards event like no other, the Celebration of Business event is a far cry from the traditional black-tie awards evening, and one which the Chamber hopes will showcase the strength and diversity of the local economy, as well as promising plenty of surprises.



During the evening, all areas of the local business community will gain recognition, from apprentices taking the first step on their career ladder and new entrepreneurs to those that are enjoying growth and delivering excellent customer service. The event will also recognise those companies that make a positive impact on the local community.



The awards are free to enter and all businesses with an “S” postcode as well as members of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber are eligible to enter. Entries close on Friday 16th September and an application form can be downloaded from the business awards website:



The headline sponsor of the 2022 Celebration of Business is recruitment specialist Glu Recruit. The event will take place on 4th November at Magna in Rotherham.



Andrew Denniff, Chief Executive, Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber said: “The Chamber’s Celebration of Business isn’t just about recognising those companies that have been shortlisted on the night, it’s one of the most important events on the local business calendar, where senior business figures come together to reflect on their achievements, as well as offering a chance to make new connections.



"For many, the Celebration of Business is one of the highlights of the Chamber’s year, and although many companies are facing the challenges posed by rising levels of inflation, the cost-of-living crisis and the knock-on impact of a global pandemic, there is some truly amazing work being undertaken by businesses based in the region.”



Rob Shaw, Managing Director, Glu Recruit added: “For many, the Celebration of Business is one of the most important dates in the local business calendar. We have worked closely with the Chamber for a number of years and supporting this year’s event reaffirms our own commitment towards helping the local business community. It promises to be an unmissable evening, and whether you're planning to enter this year's awards or intend to simply turn up on the night and let your hair down, there are plenty of reasons to get involved with this year's event."



The Salute to Business awards recognise businesses that are celebrating milestone anniversaries in 2022, and companies celebrating their 25th, 50th, 75th or even 100th anniversary should contact Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber.



Award categories for the Chamber’s Celebration of Business are:



- Apprentice of the Year

- Community Impact

- Business Growth

- Business Person of the Year

- Commitment to People Development

- Excellence in Customer Service

- Most Promising New Business

- Charity of the Year

- Business of the Year*

*The Business of the Year award will be nominated by judges from each category and cannot be applied for directly.



Businesses across South Yorkshire are being given the chance to celebrate their achievements over the past 12 months and take part in one of the hottest dates on the business calendar.