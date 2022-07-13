News: Popular Rotherham restaurant to add cocktail bar as part of refurb
By Tom Austen
Rotherham’s number one restaurant, according to Trip Advisor, is set to celebrate its first anniversary by opening a cocktail bar area, following a short closure for refurbishment.
Rancheros Bar and Grill, based in the Stag area, is closing on July 17 for refurbishment to create a new cocktail bar and live music space and will reopen on July 22.
Masud Rana, owner of Rancheros and four Doncaster restaurants said: “When we opened Rancheros Bar and Grill – Rotherham, the world was still under various Covid 19 restrictions, and this meant that the restaurant didn’t get the opening we had planned.
“Despite this we have had a great first year in Rotherham and are proud to hold the Trip Advisor number one slot for restaurants in the town. This is down to the hard work of our fantastic team lead by Sam our general manager and Barbara our assistant general manager with the support of Samuel, Mauro and Fabio who have continued to provide great food with a quality service.
“It has been fantastic to meet new people, see new customers enjoying our unique dining experience with our Brazilian-inspired menu including many cuts of meats on skewers cooked above hot coals and carved tableside.
“Our refurbishment will see the entrance area transformed into a new cocktail area, bar and nibbles space for people who don’t want to dine but just want to have a relaxing drink and small bite to eat.
“We are looking forward to reopening on July 22 when we’ll be celebrating our birthday with a new look menu with a variety of price options, moving away from the one set price and adding even more options for vegetarians and vegans.”
Masud, who started his restaurant career in London almost two decades ago, owns four eateries in the Doncaster - La Rustica Italian Restaurant in the city centre, La Fiesta Spanish Tapas Bar and Restaurant in Armthorpe, La Boca – an Argentinian inspired Steakhouse on Netherhall Road and the newly opened Rancheros Bar and Grill – Doncaster.
Said Masud: “Our 1st anniversary is a great chance for us to celebrate in style and to welcome new customers and to offer those who’ve visited us before something different.”
Rancheros website
Images: Rancheros
Rancheros website
Images: Rancheros
