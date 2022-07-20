News: Rotherham tourism assets join forces as "Yorkshire's Hidden Gems"
By Tom Austen
A discount card and an online guide are the jewels in the crown of a pioneering new initiative to support the visitor economy and encourage people to experience Yorkshire’s Hidden Gems.
The project stems from a pledge to work together to attract more visitors and increase local spend that was strengthened during the recent pandemic, with bosses at key tourism assets in Rotherham keen to see positivity and pride used to promote the area.
The first assets to get involved range from theme parks to stately houses. They are Gulliver’s Valley, Wentworth Woodhouse, Magna Science Adventure Centre, Grimm & Co., Rotherham United, Rother Valley Country Park and Clifton Park.
It has now attracted smaller enterprises that offer experiences in the region such as Bright Stars Play Space - an engaging and educational play space for babies and toddlers in Parkgate.
The initiative comes after the demise of Welcome to Yorkshire and the publishing of the de Bois Review - an independent review of destination management organisations in England.
Operated by Locial Ltd, Yorkshire's Hidden Gems is being supported by The Rotherham Pioneers - an exclusive group for Rotherham businesses who want to promote the town.
More local businesses are being sought to join the initiative and "become a gem." Attractions, restaurants, tea rooms, hotels, events, leisure spaces, cultural places, shops, anything that is a destination and can offer an experience.
Businesses can sign up for free to feature on the website and social media which promotes news, events and offers.
The website says: "Yorkshire’s Hidden Gems has been developed during lockdown to have a collective approach to supporting and helping our businesses, attractions, communities and our people. We want to promote and shout about all the positive places we have and to offer an opportunity for everyone to work together to re-ignite our local economy, preserve jobs and being Yorkshire…save folk a few pennies in the process with our Yorkshire Hidden Gems offers card."
Businesses can also get involved for free with the Yorkshire’s Hidden Gems discount card scheme that uses offers, discounts and deals to encourage people to shop and visit local.
At £7.50 for the year, current offers include £15 pp tickets for Gulliver's Valley and 25% off entrance to House and Garden admission at Wentworth Woodhouse.
Yorkshire's Hidden Gems website
Images: Gulliver's
Yorkshire's Hidden Gems website
Images: Gulliver's
