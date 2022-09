News: Second £50m bid to level up South Yorkshire's public transport

Images: SYPTE

The competitive fund is investing over £4 billion in infrastructure that improves everyday life across the UK, including regenerating town centres and high streets, upgrading local transport, and investing in cultural and heritage assets.The fund focuses investment on projects of up to £20m however larger investments of up to £50m could be made in transport by exception. Combined Authorities are eligible to have one successful transport bid only. SYMCA's first round £49m bid was unsuccessful and the authority's Local Enterprise Partnership is being told that "a more innovative approach, responding to the evolving needs of the passenger transport network has been developed for round two" - expected to be the final round of the Levelling Up Fund.A report explains: "Following a review of the feedback from our original LUF submission and successes from other regions, it was determined that revision of the round one proposal was not suitable and a more innovative approach has been developed."The round two submission is centred on the modernisation of the passenger transport network and establishment of a SMART transport system to provide a greater customer offering and experience."The proposal has three main pillars; the ability to plan better journeys through the provision of technology and customer information improvements at stops and interchanges, the ability to ‘buy better’ through an integrated and simple ticket purchasing process and better travel opportunity through improvements to the reliability of scheduled services and the creation of a new Demand Responsive Transport (DRT) service capability."Demand Responsive Transport is a form of shared transport for groups or individuals, such as a bus, which alters its route based on demand rather using a fixed route or timetabled journeys. In addition for services that are already running, the service is designed to allow people, even in the most remote of locations to order a bus, as you would a taxi in the city centre.A bid was submitted to the Government in August.The Government recently confirmed SYMCA's allocation from the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlements (CRSTS) for transformative investment in the region’s transport network,But ambitions plans for transforming bus services in the region were not been backed by any Government funding. A funding gap was estimated to be between £430 - £474m.