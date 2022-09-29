News: The restaurants signed up for Forge Island scheme
By Tom Austen
Four new food brands have signed lease contracts on the Forge Island development in Rotherham town centre.
Urban regeneration developer, Muse, has struck a triple-header deal with Thistle Group which will transform the area into a food destination.
First up is Casa Peri Peri, which will bring its own style of Portuguese and Southern African cuisine, created by Masterchef star, Bobby Geetha.
Estabulo Rodizio/Sakku Samba is a dual-branded concept honouring the Gaucho style of cooking while at the same time celebrating a fusion of Japanese-Brazilian cuisine. It will be the first time that the two concepts are brought together under one roof.
Caffé Noor completes the pack and is a luxury coffee shop with a difference. 50% of all its profits will be donated to local community organisations to support vulnerable people.
Boutique cinema operator, The Arc, and national hotel chain, Travelodge, have previously signed up to anchor Forge Island and construction expected to start on site this October.
The new Forge Island will be set within a public square with a new pedestrian bridge connecting the scheme to the wider town centre.
Raife Gale, senior development manager at Muse, said: “We’re all about bringing choice and social purpose to the towns and cities we work in. Bringing these four brands to Forge Island demonstrates what we’re looking to achieve here, and we can’t wait to get on site in October.
“Working with the council, we’re creating a brand-new restaurant and leisure offer for Rotherham.
“Together, we’re driving inward investment and growth to support the local economy, providing opportunities for local people which will hopefully kickstart further investment and development in the town.”
Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for jobs and the local economy, Councillor Denise Lelliott, added: “We are pleased to be welcoming these new food establishments to the flagship Forge Island development which will provide a unique and exciting experience for residents and visitors.
“It is an exciting time for Rotherham as we see our regeneration works begin to take shape.”
Rotherham Council's cabinet is due to meet on October 17 where it will decide how to fund the scheme. Members will "choose from the full range of options for delivery including further supplementing or replacing what was expected to be privately raised capital with the Council’s own borrowing and capital resources." Forge Island website
Casa Peri Peri website
Estabulo website
Sakku Samba website
Cafe Noor website
Images: Estabulo
4 comments:
Love it.
Encouraging to see a return of some night time venues in the town centre that don't involve a donner kebab!
Seeing as their is no funding and builders signed up despite it meant to have started a few years ago, I will believe it when I see it.
Be no buses to get to town.
