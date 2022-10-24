News: Watermans presented with Queen’s Award for International Trade
By Tom Austen
Staff at Rotherham-based E-commerce business, Watermans, recently welcomed the Lord Lieutenant to their headquarters to celebrate receiving a Queens Award. His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant Dame Hilary presented this award to Gail and Matt Waterman.
The award was won in 2022 for Enterprise, International Trade. The Queen’s Award is the highest UK business award to achieve for any business.To mark this fantastic achievement the team held a celebratory event where they were presented a trophy and an official scroll by the King’s representative Lord Lieutenant Dame Hilary.
For the small team run by Gail Waterman, it is a great example of a successful part-owned black business striving for success. The business workforce is 98% female, championing women to be present in the workforce no matter their gender.
His Majesty Lord Lieutenant said: "It’s incredible to meet the team here at Watermans and present them this prestigious award. Their efforts and their business truly capture what the Queens Award means. This award is much sought-after for high achievers. Watermans have been recognised for being exceptional at International Trade."
Advertisement
The Queen's Award is an outstanding award for business. It was the last award to be awarded during Queen Elizabeth’s reign.
Founders Matt and Gail Waterman said: "It’s a huge honour to receive this award in front of staff and family. We are very proud of this achievement; the business has been running for over ten years and to receive this award is a huge accomplishment for the brand.
"The award speaks for itself and our triumph, we are delighted to have everyone together to mark this special occasion."
Watermans boasts a strong track record of international trade, with its services now available globally in the USA, Dubai, Australia, and Slovenia, Sweden, Finland and Norway, Thailand, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia and Croatia. Recently, it has signed two new territories Jordan and Egypt.
Using marketplaces such as Amazon, where Watermans is a best seller, has helped to build an additional international profile especially in USA, with one Amazon sale every 30 seconds.
Watermans website
Images: Watermans
The award was won in 2022 for Enterprise, International Trade. The Queen’s Award is the highest UK business award to achieve for any business.To mark this fantastic achievement the team held a celebratory event where they were presented a trophy and an official scroll by the King’s representative Lord Lieutenant Dame Hilary.
For the small team run by Gail Waterman, it is a great example of a successful part-owned black business striving for success. The business workforce is 98% female, championing women to be present in the workforce no matter their gender.
His Majesty Lord Lieutenant said: "It’s incredible to meet the team here at Watermans and present them this prestigious award. Their efforts and their business truly capture what the Queens Award means. This award is much sought-after for high achievers. Watermans have been recognised for being exceptional at International Trade."
Advertisement
The Queen's Award is an outstanding award for business. It was the last award to be awarded during Queen Elizabeth’s reign.
Founders Matt and Gail Waterman said: "It’s a huge honour to receive this award in front of staff and family. We are very proud of this achievement; the business has been running for over ten years and to receive this award is a huge accomplishment for the brand.
"The award speaks for itself and our triumph, we are delighted to have everyone together to mark this special occasion."
Watermans boasts a strong track record of international trade, with its services now available globally in the USA, Dubai, Australia, and Slovenia, Sweden, Finland and Norway, Thailand, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia and Croatia. Recently, it has signed two new territories Jordan and Egypt.
Using marketplaces such as Amazon, where Watermans is a best seller, has helped to build an additional international profile especially in USA, with one Amazon sale every 30 seconds.
Watermans website
Images: Watermans
0 comments:
Post a Comment