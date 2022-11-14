News: Another Rotherham contact centre in line for demolition
By Tom Austen
A call centre, purpose built less than 25 years ago in Rotherham, looks set to be demolished.
Capita has been a mainstay in the Manvers area, operating large contact centres with customers including O2, BMW, Transport for London, Thames Water, Southern Water, Halfords, William Hill, Npower and RSPCA.
The firm has operated at Capita Park and Capita House at Brookfields Park but now plans are being developed to flatten Capita House.
Legal & General purchased the contact centre, which was built in 1998, from Ventura House Limited Partnership for £23.165m in 2012, when there was still 18 and a half years left on the lease.
The 135,938 sq ft building has been offered for lease since May but last month, property brochures showed that the site could potentially be redeveloped, with a large warehouse replacing the contact centre building.
"BP200" would be a 204,000 sq ft high grade warehouse / logistics unit. Indicative plans show a ground floor warehouse, reception and undercroft area extending to c194,000 sq ft, with a first floor office area of c10,000 sq ft.
The brochure from Commercial Property Partners (CPP) offering the new building for lease states: "A planning application for BP200 is due for submission to RMBC (Rotherham Council) imminently, and we expect to obtain detailed planning consent early in 2023. We would therefore anticipate being in a position to deliver the completed unit by late 2023."
Callflex Business Park where planning permission was recently approved for Unit 1 to be demolished and replaced with a general industrial building of some 37,000 sq ft.
The 3-storey L-shaped offices were formerly occupied by Portal as managed call centre space and was previously home to companies such as E-On and other call centre operators. The space has been marketed since 2018 without success.
Agents at Knight Frank have previously explained the reason for the circumstances: "Historically these larger scale call centre buildings had been built during a period of the historic enterprise zone status and where there had been good demand from back office/call centre operations and substantial offers available – rates free periods and large incentive packages. A lot of the traditional call centre market moved off shore, and in more recent times due to the pandemic a lot of businesses have now adopted home working policies in the UK."
CPP website
Images: CPP
CPP website
Images: CPP
