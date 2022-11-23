News: Riverside park plans replace proposed residential block
By Tom Austen
Muse, Rotherham Council's development partner on the Forge Island regeneration scheme in the town centre, is not going ahead with a future part of the scheme.
A prominent site, long ear-marked for residential use, is instead set to become a riverside park.
Plans have now been submitted to create Riverside Gardens on an area extending from the recently demolished Riverside Precinct, covering the old abattoir site behind Market Street, most recently used as a riverside car park now considered to be surplus to requirements, and passing the Old Market, Keppel Wharf and Westgate Chambers residential developments.
With the pedestrianisation of part of Market Street and Domine Lane, the aim is to form an entrance leading to Riverside Gardens and Forge Island from the town centre.
When Muse secured planning permission for the cinema, hotel and food & drink units on Forge Island it used a hybrid planning application, outlining plans for later phases - 50 riverside residential units on land known as the abattoir site and 70 residential units on the site of the former courts buildings.
The latest planning application confirms: "[The application] incorporated Riverside Car Park within a wider scheme which include Forge Island and The Statutes to the west. The scheme sought to deliver two residential blocks on Riverside Car Park Site, however Muse Developments have confirmed that this residential element will not be delivered.
"Conversations between the Council and Muse Developments have confirmed that the residential element of the Forge Island scheme will not come forward, thereby leaving the site vacant and underused. This has created a risk that the Riverside Car Park element will not be redeveloped and could potentially be an undeveloped void in between Rotherham Town Centre and Forge Island.
"It is this which has led RiDO to pursue the proposed development to ensure a key area is not overlooked in the regeneration efforts of Rotherham Town Centre."
Following a period of consultation, a new proposal has been drawn up by the council's contractors, Tetra Tech (formerly WYG), for new public realm including a landscaping scheme and the pedestrianisation of Market Street and Domine Lane. It is not considered that the site could accommodate retail development.
Aspects include a play area with a slide, climbing slope, timber logs and other natural play-based elements, soft landscaping to form a stepped profile which can be used for natural play, a plaza to accommodate outdoor seating and a new public artwork. The final design details of this artwork are being determined, however it is set to be a large sized interactive and educational sculptural piece which spells "Rotherham."
Domine Lane and Market Street will be permanently closed to vehicular traffic and pedestrianised. Another piece of artwork, in the form of a pair of corten steel arches, is proposed to be included along Domine Lane.
The plans also hint at further development proposals around the reuse of former bank buildings on Corporation Street, "however the designs for this are not available at this stage."
Images: RiDO / Tetra Tech
2 comments:
All for this.
Great idea.
Love the fact Rotherham will be in large man made letter's.
Bring it on.
😁😁
Rotherham is leading the way!!! More green spaces for the town centre, its turning into a green space town centre..... yet all of the outlying green belt is being dug up for houses.
Post a Comment